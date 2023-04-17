IDrive® e2 Offers Hot S3 Object Storage with Optimized Performance for Veeam® Backup & Replication™ v12

LOS ANGELES, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IDrive® e2 , offering fast S3 compatible, scalable object storage solutions, enabling Veeam® users to store large amounts of data securely in the cloud while providing faster backup and recovery times.

IDrive® e2 is an object storage solution that is designed to provide users with the flexibility and scalability they need to manage their data effectively. It is suitable for backups, hosting applications, media workflow, gaming assets, e-commerce resources, and other large volumes of data.

With the recent API optimizations and performance enhancements of IDrive e2, Veeam® users can perform backups and recoveries faster than ever before. This is particularly beneficial for businesses that rely on Veeam® to protect their data.

IDrive® e2 works with Veeam® Backup & Replication™ v12, the newest version which offers direct-to-cloud object storage, allowing Veeam® users to set cloud object storage as a primary target for their backups. This provides IT operations teams with a simpler way to scale their data protection operations and employs the advantages of immutability to ensure their data is secure from any threats. Backing up files directly to cloud object storage reduces the complexity of managing backups and minimizes spend on new storage hardware.

To help protect against ransomware, IDrive® e2 offers Object Lock, meaning that your backups cannot be deleted or altered until the end of the retention period. This provides an immutable copy of your data for guaranteed integrity when it is time to recover that data.

Users of other integrations such as Rclone, MSP360, and many more can also take advantage of these performance enhancements.

With a straightforward, tierless pricing approach, IDrive® e2 is the most affordable object storage solution available, with the first 10GB free and pricing starting at $0.004/GB/month. The service costs 85% less than AWS S3 with no ingress/egress fees, as well as being one of the few solutions available that does not charge an extra fee for downloading data.

IDrive® e2 has 14 edge locations across the United States, Canada, and Europe, meaning users all over the world are able to point their data to the closest to them for better latency and ease of access, as well as retrieve their data quickly based on their convenience. This provides the fastest possible response time for all S3 API calls no matter what region the user is located in.

About IDrive

IDrive Inc. is a privately held company specializing in cloud storage, online backup, file sharing, remote access, compliance and related technologies. Core services include IDrive®, IDrive® e2, RemotePC™ and IBackup.The company's services help over 4 million customers back up over 500 Petabytes of data.

