IDrive Highlights the Importance of Healthcare Data Protection by Offering Affordable Microsoft Office 365 Backup to Healthcare Institutions

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IDrive Backup, an award-winning and cloud backup service, is offering one of the most reliable and affordable Microsoft Office 365 backup solutions available to healthcare providers and institutions, enabling them to safeguard all of their sensitive Microsoft Office 365 data for just $20/seat for unlimited storage space.

As cloud based productivity tools like Microsoft Office 365 continue to become more and more popular for all types of businesses, it's essential that users have a way to keep those files safe, secure, and recoverable in case a data loss disaster occurs. This is especially true for healthcare institutions who are responsible for the preservation and privacy of massive amounts of sensitive data regarding the health of their patients.

Microsoft Office 365 is widely utilized in the healthcare industry due to its robust suite of productivity tools and applications such as OneDrive, Exchange, SharePoint, and Teams, however, relying solely on its built in features for data protection is not enough. These institutions need to implement a comprehensive backup strategy so they can enhance regulatory compliance, mitigate data loss risks, safeguard against cybersecurity threats, and ensure business continuity.

With IDrive Microsoft Office 365 backup for healthcare institutions, users can be sure that their compliance obligations are fulfilled, which require the protection of patient data and ensuring confidentiality, integrity, availability and protection against unexpected data loss or corruption.

Since there are many legal requirements governing hospital patient records, research data, and billing information that may need to be retained for long periods of time, IDrive helps to meet these obligations and maintain access to historical data on an as-needed basis. The security and privacy measures implemented by IDrive also assist businesses in the healthcare domain to meet HIPAA compliance.

IDrive's user-friendly, intuitive interface makes it easy for healthcare institution IT administrators to manage and restore their backups, letting them quickly recover data when necessary. Users have full comprehensive control over their backups through a centralized web console, helping them to migrate, export, download, and perform restores with ease.

Features of Microsoft Office 365 Backup with IDrive include:

Automated backups - runs three automated backups on a daily basis, protecting data from accidental deletion and ransomware or malware attacks.

Seamless retention - retains previous versions of the backed up data as point-in-time snapshots, enabling users to run point-in-time restores of their data to the exact state it was in at the time of the backup.

Granular recovery - search and recover specific files, entire folders, images, videos, emails, and even contacts and calendars.

Company-wide search and restore - easily search and restore information from a single platform, as well as monitoring and controlling the data with organization-wide visibility

IDrive Microsoft Office 365 Backup is an available add-on for all plans including Mini, Personal, Business, Team, and Enterprise for $20/seat/year for unlimited storage. It is also available as a stand-alone plan for the same cost.

About IDrive

IDrive Inc. is a privately held company specializing in cloud storage, online backup, file sharing, remote access, compliance and related technologies. Core services include IDrive®, IDrive® e2, RemotePC™ and IBackup. The company's services help over 4 million customers back up over 500 Petabytes of data.

