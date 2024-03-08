IDrive Introduces Cloud-to-Cloud Backup for Microsoft Office 365 Personal Users with Unlimited Storage

LOS ANGELES, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IDrive Backup , an award winning cloud backup service offering, has introduced unlimited cloud-to-cloud backup for Microsoft Office 365 Personal users, enabling them to backup their entire Office 365 suite.

This new offering aims to provide seamless data security and protection for individuals utilizing the highly popular Microsoft Office 365 suite of applications including OneDrive, Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and OneNote.

With the integration of cloud backup for Office 365 personal, users are able to protect their documents, sheets, photos, videos, presentations, email accounts, calendars, and contacts into a single IDrive account, while having the ability to access and restore this data from any device. IDrive's cutting edge technology ensures that data remains secure, accessible and protected against unforeseen data loss incidents.

Features of Microsoft Office 365 personal backup include:

Automated backups - stay ahead of accidental deletion, file corruption, cyber threats, and malware or ransomware attacks with 3x automatic backups.

- stay ahead of accidental deletion, file corruption, cyber threats, and malware or ransomware attacks with 3x automatic backups. Direct backup and recovery - recover your backed-up data directly without having any dependency on your Microsoft 365 account.

- recover your backed-up data directly without having any dependency on your Microsoft 365 account. Seamless retention - keep your information safe with 24x7 data protection and multiple intuitive snapshot schedules for all of your files and email attachments.

- keep your information safe with 24x7 data protection and multiple intuitive snapshot schedules for all of your files and email attachments. Granular recovery - search and recover specific files, entire folders, images, videos, emails, and even contacts and calendars at a granular level.

- search and recover specific files, entire folders, images, videos, emails, and even contacts and calendars at a granular level. Three-fold Data Protection - automated backup 3x times a day, AES 256-bit encrypted transfer and storage, and inbuilt security tools.

- automated backup 3x times a day, AES 256-bit encrypted transfer and storage, and inbuilt security tools. Deleted data restore - restore deleted or corrupted files and folders directly from your account or download them on your device.

Office 365 backup with IDrive provides comprehensive data protection, ensuring that all data is backed up, and eliminating the risk of accidental deletion, ransomware attacks, or service outages. With a user friendly, intuitive interface, users are able to easily manage and restore their backups, empowering them to quickly recover data whenever necessary.

This new feature is now available to all IDrive users starting at $20/seat/year as an additional add-on or single account for the same pricing. Users can get started by selecting Microsoft 365 on the left-hand side menu within their IDrive account dashboard.

About IDrive

IDrive Inc. is a privately held company specializing in cloud storage, online backup, file sharing, remote access, compliance and related technologies. Core services include IDrive®, IDrive® e2, RemotePC™ and IBackup®. The company's services help over 4 million customers back up over 500 Petabytes of data.

