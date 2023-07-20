IDrive is Offering the Most Affordable Microsoft Office 365 Backup, Enabling Small Businesses to Save while Safeguarding their Data

News provided by

IDrive Inc.

20 Jul, 2023, 12:16 ET

LOS ANGELES, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IDrive Backup, an award winning cloud backup service, is now offering Unlimited Microsoft Office 365 Backup at a fraction of the cost of competitors, helping small businesses save money while providing them with reliable data protection for their Office 365 data, ensuring peace of mind and minimizing the risk of data loss.

Having recognized the growing reliance on cloud-based productivity tools such as Microsoft Office 365, IDrive has enhanced their offering to give users the ability to back up from one cloud to another, allowing for businesses to effortlessly protect their Office 365 data including their entire Microsoft Office Suite with OneDrive, SharePoint, Exchange, and Teams data, unlike other backup services who only protect a limited amount of this data. With this approach, IDrive has eliminated the need for multiple backup agents, helping businesses save money and time.

Office 365 backup with IDrive provides comprehensive data protection, ensuring that all data is backed up, and eliminating the risk of accidental deletion, ransomware attacks, or service outages. With a user friendly, intuitive interface, small businesses are able to easily manage and restore their backups, empowering them to quickly recover data whenever necessary.

Features of Microsoft Office 365 Backup with IDrive include:

  • Automated backups - runs three automated backups on a daily basis, protecting data from accidental deletion and ransomware or malware attacks.
  • Seamless retention - retains previous versions of the backed up data as point-in-time snapshots, enabling users to run point-in-time restores of their data to the exact state it was in at the time of the backup.
  • Granular recovery - search and recover specific files, entire folders, images, videos, emails, and even contacts and calendars.
  • Company-wide search and restore - easily search and restore information from a single platform, as well as monitoring and controlling the data with organization-wide visibility.
  • Three-fold Data Protection - Automated backup 3x times a day, AES 256-bit encrypted transfer and storage, and data controls that comply with industry standards.

Users also have full comprehensive control over their backups through a centralized web console, helping them to migrate, export, download, and perform cross-user restores with ease.

As with any data protection service, security is paramount, which is why IDrive offers robust encryption and multiple layers of protection, ensuring that all backed-up Office 365 data remains secure and private and complies with industry best practices.

IDrive Microsoft Office 365 Backup is an available add-on for all plans including Mini, Personal, Business, Team, and Enterprise for $20/seat/year for unlimited storage. It is also available as a stand-alone plan for the same cost.

About IDrive 
IDrive Inc. is a privately held company specializing in cloud storage, online backup, file sharing, remote access, compliance and related technologies. Core services include IDrive®, IDrive® e2, RemotePC™ and IBackup.The company's services help over 4 million customers back up over 500 Petabytes of data.

SOURCE IDrive Inc.

Also from this source

IDrive Enhances Cloud-to-Cloud Backup With New Google Shared Drive Backup Functionality, Safeguarding Organization's Shared Google Workspace Data

IDrive® e2 Launches an On-Premise S3 Compatible Object Storage Device, Drastically Simplifying Management, Storage, and Protection of data at VeeamON 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.