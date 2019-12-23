IDS Customers Make Up 48% of 2019 RVBusiness Top 50 Dealers

WAKE FOREST, N.C., Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Dealer Systems (IDS), a leading RV, Marine and Trailer dealership software provider, is proud to announce that IDS customers make up 48% of the recipients of the 2019 RVBusiness Top 50 Dealer Award.

The Elkhart, Ind.-based trade journal and its partner, BJ Thompson Associates, honored this year's top US and Canadian dealerships at a public ceremony on Nov. 13.

The ceremony took place at a gala awards reception during the Recreation Vehicle Dealers Association International Convention/Expo, the industry's leading RV dealer event co-hosted on Nov. 11-15 by the US Recreation Vehicle Dealers Association (RVDA) and RVDA of Canada at Caesars Palace Las Vegas Hotel & Casino.

According to public relations executive BJ Thompson, the selection process was exceptionally intense this year, as a panel of industry experts had to go through an unusually high number of applications nominated by RV manufacturers.

"This year's panel of judges were about as intently engaged as we've ever seen in completing their evaluations and final selections," said RVBusiness Publisher Sherman Goldenberg. "There were some dynamic debates among the judges regarding the dealer finalists, and understandably so, when you consider the increased quality of the applications reflecting a new age of retail professionalism. We saw evidence of dealers not resting on their laurels of past performance but placing additional emphasis on service technician training and pressing for even higher levels of customer satisfaction.

"The judges clearly had difficulty getting the list down to just 50 selections and, unfortunately, some previous recipients didn't make it in. Having said that, we do have a list of outstanding Top 50 dealers for 2019."

Out of those 50 dealers, RVBusiness has singled out five "Blue Ribbon" honorees for their exemplary performances. Among them are two IDS customers – Little Dealer Little Prices and Sicard RV. Another IDS customer, Pleasureland RV Center, received the Arthur J. Decio Humanitarian Award sponsored by Wells Fargo CDF for excelling in charitable endeavors.

"Congratulations to all of our customers and the rest of the award recipients," said IDS General Manager Sean Raynor. "It's exciting to see so many of our customers succeed at what they do, and hopefully, our dealership management system helps support their growth and operational capabilities."

Here is a full list of IDS customers named as 2019 RVBusiness Top 50 Dealers (in alphabetical order):

Affinity RV Service, Sales & Rentals, Prescott, Ariz.

All Valley RV Center, Acton, Calif.

ArrKann Trailer & RV Centre, Edmonton, Alberta

Bent's RV, Metairie, La.

Bucars RV Centre, Balzac, Alberta

Bullyan RV, Duluth, Minn.

Burlington RV SuperStore, Sturtevant, Wis.

Colton RV, North Tonawanda, N.Y.

Dixie RV SuperStores, Hammond, La.

Fraserway RV, Abbotsford, British Columbia

Giant Recreation World, Winter Garden, Fla.

Good Life RV, Webster City, Iowa

Greeneway RV Sales & Service, Wisconsin Rapids, Wisc .

. Guaranty RV Super Centers, Junction City, Ore.

Little Dealer Little Prices, Mesa, Ariz.

Manteca Trailer & Motorhome, Manteca, Calif.

Moix RV Supercenter, Conway, Ark.

Pleasureland RV Center, St. Cloud, Minn.

Rangeland RV & Trailer Sales, Rockyview, Alberta

Ron Hoover RV & Marine Centers , Rockport, Texas

, Sicard RV, Smithville, Ontario

Veurink's RV Center, Grand Rapids, Mich.

Wilkins RV, Bath, N.Y.

Woody's RV World, Calgary, Alberta

IDS' continued mission is to evolve its dealership management software to suit the changing needs of dealers like the ones listed above to ensure they can thrive in today's competitive environment. If you're wondering whether IDS is right for your RV dealership, check your potential IDS ROI right now.

About IDS

IDS (Integrated Dealer Systems) is one of the leading providers of complete software solutions for marine, RV and trailer dealerships. With over 10,000 software users in dealerships across North America, IDS has set the standard for quality and customer satisfaction for 35+ years.

About RVBusiness

RVBusiness is the premiere, print-and-online, business-to-business voice of the North American recreational vehicle arena. Its staff is dedicated to providing the most up-to-date information regarding RV manufacturers, suppliers, dealers, distributors, and other players involved in the fast-paced RV sector. http://www.rvbusiness.com.

