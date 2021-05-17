IDS Partners With CallSource to Help Dealers Increase Visibility Into Phone Leads Through IDS CRM

WAKE FOREST, N.C., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Dealer Systems (IDS), a leading RV, marine, and trailer dealership software provider, has partnered with CallSource, the leader in call tracking and analytics, to deliver better visibility into phone leads generated from all advertising sources including websites, third-party listing sites, direct mail and much more. IDS' best-in-class CRM system will ingest the phone leads and create opportunities for dealers to track outbound calls to customers.

"At IDS, we are committed to building innovative new products to support our customers' continued growth," says Chris Buzny, Initiatives Manager at IDS. "We believe that partnering with software providers who complement and expand the core functionality of our product is of great benefit to the industry as a whole."

Through the CallSource Everylead platform, dealers will have visibility into every lead generated from their marketing sources including phone calls, chats, texts, and web forms. All that information can be parsed and pushed into IDS CRM for full visibility and follow-up. If a phone call is mishandled, CallSource's platform provides near real-time alerts to the dealership for immediate follow-up, helping dealers set more appointments.

"Pushing sales prospect calls into dealership CRM is integral to ensure dealerships are managing the inbound and outbound customer experience," according to Stephanie Robbins, Senior Director of Strategic Partnerships. "In the recreational space, phone leads are the #1 lead-driver for dealerships, yet many stores are not tracking the performance of their advertising or employees to ensure that their customers are receiving the best service and prompt follow-up required to ensure they are managing the customer life cycle from lead to close."

The IDS Technology Partner Network is intended to expand the core functionality of the IDS dealer management system, enabling dealers to manage virtually every aspect of their business in one seamless ecosystem.

About IDS

IDS (Integrated Dealer Systems) is one of the leading providers of complete software solutions for marine, RV, and trailer dealerships. With over 10,000 software users in dealerships across North America, IDS has set the standard for quality and customer satisfaction for 30 years.

About CallSource

CallSource has been helping dealers improve their overall phone experience for the past 25 years. Leveraging CallSource traditional call tracking platform utilizing human analysts to listen to every call, dealers have full visibility into all their marketing leads including offline and online phone, chat, text and web forms. With 40% of all calls mishandled at the dealership. CallSource utilizes near real-time alerts to create awareness and provide dealers an opportunity to recapture those lost sales leads.

