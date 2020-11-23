IDS Published a Trends Report to Help Dealerships Win in 2021

WAKE FOREST, N.C., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Dealer Systems (IDS), a leading provider of complete software solutions for marine, RV and trailer dealerships, has released its first-ever trends report, "What Dealers are Focusing on in 2021".

Presented as a 19-page digital magazine, the report includes insights based on hundreds of interviews and extensive studies, with an emphasis on what dealers are focusing on in 2021.

With the unexpected arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, dealerships in 2020 went from shutdowns and slowdowns to selling a record number of units, all followed by inventory shortages and other challenges. Furthermore, the trend of remote work was accelerated.

Frank Tamburrini, General Manager of IDS, touched on how the events of 2020 will change the way dealerships manage their business in the future.

"We've seen more and more dealers embrace new technologies and processes to adapt to this new normal, and that has helped them tremendously. We've also seen more dealers implement mobile technologies in their sales and service departments as well as take a more data-driven approach in tracking their success across every aspect of their business."

With feedback from dealers and industry experts, along with the review of detailed studies, the report is broken down into four categories. Each section is packed full of trends for 2021, statistics, processes, and advice.

To read this free trends report, "What Dealers are Focusing on in 2021", visit this page.

About IDS

IDS (Integrated Dealer Systems) is one of the leading providers of complete software solutions for marine, RV and trailer dealerships. With over 10,000 software users in dealerships across North America, IDS has set the standard for quality and customer satisfaction for 30 years.

