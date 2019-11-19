IDT and ONE Tech Partner to Provide an End-to-End Smart City Solution

The joint IoT with Edge AI platform combines IDT's BLE and 6LoWPAN wireless interconnectivity devices, sensors and MRAM non-volatile memory data storage with ONE Tech's IoT Platform and Micro AI™. ONE Tech's platform and AI deliver performance optimization, security and analytics for connected devices and assets. The combination results in an end-to-end IoT ecosystem – from node-to-edge-to-cloud – that is ideal for a variety of smart city applications, including connected community, water and waste management, and energy and asset management.

The IoT with Edge AI platform also enables:

Significant operational cost reductions

Savings up to 50% annually in vehicle maintenance, fuel and tire costs

Optimized fleet productivity using location-based tracking and analytics

Delivery of actionable insights for continuous efficiency

Data accessibility made possible by next-generation sensors

Deployment of sophisticated AI models architected to drive greater availability, reliability and performance of any connected asset

Greater visibility into the location, status and security of assets

Access to real-time asset data via sensors for AI-based analysis that determines asset utilization and health

"Securing connected assets and optimizing their performance are the most critical aspects of managing smart city environments. By avoiding unexpected asset downtime, increasing the productivity of field teams and protecting all data, cities will be able to maximize their return on investment for all their public service projects while redirecting any savings to other critical initiatives," said ONE Tech CEO Yasser Khan.

"The IoT with Edge AI platform is an excellent alternative for IoT developers who do not want to develop their own cloud platform nor want to use other major cloud platform solutions, which require expertise in configuring wireless modules, sensors and other connected devices," said Sailesh Chittipeddi, executive vice president and general manager of Renesas' IoT and Infrastructure Business Unit & IDT's president and CEO. "The platform is a ready-to-go solution that configures and provisions our sensor and wireless products, allowing IoT developers to easily scale and customize the platform to the unique requirements of their applications and devices."

Visit https://renesas.onetech.ai/register to register for a preview of the IoT with Edge AI platform and learn more about the standard dashboard and features.

About ONE Tech

ONE Tech's IoT Platform enables OEMs, network operators and enterprises to deploy and design AI-powered edge analytics solutions. A joint venture of Systena America and Plasma, ONE Tech's proprietary algorithms power our MicroAI™ solution, which is small enough to live on a connected device. With MicroAI™, ONE Tech detects device behavior anomalies, enabling asset owners to predict machine maintenance and prevent cybersecurity events. With deployments in industries such as oil and gas, manufacturing, agriculture and telecom, our solutions help companies optimize the performance and security of their assets in a highly-connected world. Learn more at www.onetech.ai. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About IDT

Integrated Device Technology, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Renesas Electronics Corporation ( TSE: 6723 ), develops system-level solutions that optimize its customers' applications. IDT's market-leading products in RF, high performance timing, memory interface, real-time interconnect, optical interconnect, wireless power and smart sensors are among the company's broad array of complete mixed-signal solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive and industrial segments. Headquartered in San Jose, Calif., IDT has design, manufacturing, sales facilities and distribution partners throughout the world. Additional information about IDT can be found at www.IDT.com . Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

©2019, Integrated Device Technology, Inc. IDT and the IDT logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Integrated Device Technology, Inc., and its worldwide subsidiaries. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

Krista Pavlakos

Senior Director, Marketing Communications & Demand Creation

Phone: (408) 574-6640

Email: Krista.Pavlakos@idt.com

SOURCE Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.idt.com

