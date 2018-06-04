IDT and RFMW Ltd. Announce New Franchise

"This agreement with RFMW gives our customers access to a team with RF engineering expertise that can advise on product selection and simplify the design process," said Duncan Pilgrim, vice president of IDT's RF products division. "With technical sales support and their focus on value-added services, they will allow a broader set of customers to experience our expanding portfolio of high-performance RF products.

According to Joel Levine, President and CEO of RFMW Ltd., "The addition of IDT's RF product portfolio offers our customers unique components which enhance our product offering and strategic goal of providing RF solutions from 'antenna to baseband'. RFMW strives to be the 'go-to' resource for consultative RF expertise and new-design component selection."

About IDT

Integrated Device Technology, Inc. develops system-level solutions that optimize its customers' applications. IDT's market-leading products in RF, high performance timing, memory interface, real-time interconnect, optical interconnect, wireless power, and smart sensors are among the company's broad array of complete mixed-signal solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive and industrial segments. Headquartered in San Jose, Calif., IDT has design, manufacturing, sales facilities and distribution partners throughout the world. IDT stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Stock Market® under the symbol "IDTI." Additional information about IDT can be found at www.IDT.com. Follow IDT on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

About RFMW Ltd.

RFMW Ltd. is a specialty electronics distribution company focused exclusively on serving customers that require RF and microwave components and semiconductors, as well as component engineering support. The company continues to expand its list of products from selective suppliers with RF/microwave expertise. RFMW deploys a highly experienced, technically skilled team to assist customers with component selection and fulfillment. To learn more, visit www.rfmw.com, or call us at 1.877.FOR.RFMW (367-7369), or via e-mail at info@rfmw.com.

