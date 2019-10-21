IDT Announces Fully Integrated All-In-One Biosensor Module for Mobile and Wearable Devices

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (IDT), a wholly owned subsidiary of Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723), today introduced the OB1203, a fully integrated all-in-one biosensor module for mobile and wearable devices. The OB1203 is the smallest sensor of its kind.

In addition to non-invasive measurement of heart rate and blood oxygen levels, the OB1203 module integrates additional sensors needed in the latest generation mobile devices, including an ambient light sensor (ALS), an RGB color sensor, a proximity sensor, and a pulse oximeter biosensor. This module comes in a tiny, optically-enhanced package at only 4.2 mm x 2 mm x 1.2 mm, and includes two LEDs, drivers, the sensors and a signal conditioning chip that outputs all sensor data on an I2C bus.

A key feature of the OB1203 is its antiallergenic glass cover, which allows it to be used in applications requiring direct skin contact. An additional advantage of the OB1203 is the ability to operate when covered with IR-inked glass, allowing product designers to almost entirely conceal the OB1203 for a cleaner, more aesthetically pleasing product design.

The OB1203 comes with clinical-grade heart rate (HR) and SP02 algorithms, an easily customized Android app, and only requires power and three data lines to operate.

"Our OB1203 is the most advanced biosensor for front and upward facing applications, such as in mobile and wearable devices," said Rudi Hechfellner, director of sensing technology at IDT. "Unlike other sensor technologies, the OB1203 can operate behind IR cover ink so that the sensor components are virtually invisible. This allows for a more pleasing industrial design and improved ergonomics for a better user experience. The tiny, fully integrated and calibrated all-in-one biosensor comes with a complete design toolkit and doesn't require subject matter design expertise."

OB1203 samples and evaluation kits with Bluetooth® or USB data connectivity are available online by request.

About IDT

Integrated Device Technology, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723), develops system-level solutions that optimize its customers' applications. IDT's market-leading products in RF, high performance timing, memory interface, real-time interconnect, optical interconnect, wireless power and smart sensors are among the company's broad array of complete mixed-signal solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive and industrial segments. Headquartered in San Jose, Calif., IDT has design, manufacturing, sales facilities and distribution partners throughout the world. Additional information about IDT can be found at www.IDT.com. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

