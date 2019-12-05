IDT Announces Industry's First Power Management IC for Client DDR5 Memory Modules

Distributing power management functions across each memory module – as opposed to centralizing them on the motherboard – brings inherent benefits to system thermal profiles, as well as reliability and scalability. The rise of storage class memory with unique voltage, current and power sequencing requirements is also a key trend requiring distributed power architectures. While servers have taken the lead in adopting this innovative new approach for next-generation equipment, client systems are now following suit as the advantages become even clearer and more compelling.

"IDT has been the champion of distributed power solutions for the memory market for several years now and we are delighted to see these innovations taking hold across the entire computing segment," said Rami Sethi, vice president and general manager of IDT's Memory Interface Division. "We have worked diligently with systems manufacturers, memory providers, ecosystem partners and industry standards organizations to ensure that our latest offering is perfectly optimized for the needs of desktop, mobile and embedded systems."

The IDT P8911 is optimized from the previously announced P8900 server PMIC to meet the specific needs of client and embedded applications. The footprint and power delivery characteristics are tailored for smaller form factor memory modules that reside in systems that may operate on battery power for extended periods. New ultra-low current power states such as quiescent and idle modes can provide significant battery life extension compared to earlier motherboard power solutions. The new PMIC also includes some of the most valuable reliability and serviceability (RAS) features from the server world such as fault protection, error injection, error logging and advanced telemetry.

The new PMIC is released and sampling now. Visit idt.com/P8911 for more information and to request samples.

