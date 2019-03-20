IDT Announces Industry's First SPD Hub IC for DDR5 Server Memory Modules

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (IDT) (NASDAQ: IDTI) today introduced the industry's first integrated Serial Presence Detect (SPD), temperature sensor and control plane hub component (referred to as "SPD Hub") developed for DDR5-based Dual In-Line Memory Modules (DIMM). The IDT® SPD Hub is designed to provide a space and power efficient solution that enables control plane operation at significantly higher speeds than previous system management buses with enhanced reliability.

As system speed, bus utilization, and component count continue to grow in DDR5-based systems, control plane speed and scalability will be critical to system performance and reliability. The system control plane supports such functions as initialization, temperature control, security and lights-out management. The IDT SPD Hub is the center for control plane communication between DIMM components such as the registered clock driver (RCD), power management IC (PMIC) and thermal sensors and system management devices such as the central processor or baseboard management controller (BMC). IDT's SPD Hub allows the DDR5 system control bus to scale significantly beyond previous generations and enables a new class of datacenter equipment.

"IDT continues to be at the forefront of DDR5 as the only complete solution provider in the industry," said Rami Sethi, vice president and general manager of IDT's memory interface division. "The SPD Hub is a critical component in the next generation of datacenter system management and we have been working intently with JEDEC, our customers and ecosystem partners to bring these solutions to market."

Samples of the IDT DDR5 SPD Hub are available now to select customers and partners.

About IDT

Integrated Device Technology, Inc. develops system-level solutions that optimize its customers' applications. IDT's market-leading products in RF, high performance timing, memory interface, real-time interconnect, optical interconnect, wireless power, and smart sensors are among the company's broad array of complete mixed-signal solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive and industrial segments. Headquartered in San Jose, Calif., IDT has design, manufacturing, sales facilities and distribution partners throughout the world. IDT stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Stock Market® under the symbol "IDTI." Additional information about IDT can be found at idt.com. Follow IDT on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

© 2019, Integrated Device Technology, Inc., IDT and the IDT logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Integrated Device Technology, Inc., and its worldwide subsidiaries. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

Krista Pavlakos

Director, Demand Creation & Communications

Phone: (408) 574-6640

Email: Krista.Pavlakos@idt.com



SOURCE Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.idt.com

