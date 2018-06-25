IDT Appoints Kuinam (KN) Kim as Vice President, Sales and Country Manager for South Korea

"We are excited to welcome Mr. Kim to IDT's sales leadership team," said Chris Allexandre, senior vice president, Global Sales and Marketing. "His experience and success working with key customers in the Korean market will continue to advance our products and technologies into the mobile, memory, industrial and automotive markets."

"I look forward to working with IDT's leading-edge, analog mixed signal technologies, helping our customers develop innovative solutions, and building upon the momentum that already exists in the region," said Mr. Kim.

Prior to joining IDT, Mr. Kim served in a variety of executive leadership roles in high-profile semiconductor companies. He spent the last ten years as regional vice president and country manager at ON Semi and Fairchild Semiconductor. He also led the Korea sales organizations at Frontier Silicon, BSI Korea, Hulcote Electronics, and Samsung.

Mr. Kim holds a Ph.D in Management from Soongsil University, an MBA from Sogang University Graduate School, and a Bachelor of Science degree from Korea University.

