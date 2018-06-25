IDT Appoints Kuinam (KN) Kim as Vice President, Sales and Country Manager for South Korea

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (IDT) (NASDAQ: IDTI) today announced the appointment of Kuinam (KN) Kim as its new vice president of sales and country manager for Korea. Mr. Kim brings to IDT his extensive knowledge of the semiconductor market from a career that spans more than thirty years, along with his exceptional executive leadership skills. Mr. Kim has spent the majority of his career working in multibillion-dollar, multi-national semiconductor companies in Korea working with top-tier customers who develop a wide range of end products.
"We are excited to welcome Mr. Kim to IDT's sales leadership team," said Chris Allexandre, senior vice president, Global Sales and Marketing. "His experience and success working with key customers in the Korean market will continue to advance our products and technologies into the mobile, memory, industrial and automotive markets."
"I look forward to working with IDT's leading-edge, analog mixed signal technologies, helping our customers develop innovative solutions, and building upon the momentum that already exists in the region," said Mr. Kim.
Prior to joining IDT, Mr. Kim served in a variety of executive leadership roles in high-profile semiconductor companies. He spent the last ten years as regional vice president and country manager at ON Semi and Fairchild Semiconductor. He also led the Korea sales organizations at Frontier Silicon, BSI Korea, Hulcote Electronics, and Samsung.
Mr. Kim holds a Ph.D in Management from Soongsil University, an MBA from Sogang University Graduate School, and a Bachelor of Science degree from Korea University.
About IDT
Integrated Device Technology, Inc. develops system-level solutions that optimize its customers' applications. IDT's market-leading products in RF, high performance timing, memory interface, real-time interconnect, optical interconnect, wireless power, and smart sensors are among the company's broad array of complete mixed-signal solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive and industrial segments. Headquartered in San Jose, Calif., IDT has design, manufacturing, sales facilities and distribution partners throughout the world. IDT stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Stock Market® under the symbol "IDTI." Additional information about IDT can be found at idt.com. Follow IDT on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.
© 2018, Integrated Device Technology, Inc. IDT, and the IDT logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Integrated Device Technology, Inc., and its worldwide subsidiaries. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.
Krista Pavlakos
Director, Demand Creation & Communications
Phone: (408) 574-6640
Email: Krista.Pavlakos@idt.com
