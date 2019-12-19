IDT Collaborates with Qualcomm Technologies to Develop Advanced 30W Wireless Power Mobile Reference Design

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (IDT), a wholly owned subsidiary of Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723), today announced it is working with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a leader in wireless technologies, to develop highly integrated wireless charging solutions with up to 30W for use in flagship smartphones powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 5G mobile platforms. This work was driven by the growing demand for high-speed wireless charging as a standard feature in smartphones.

Qualcomm Technologies' 5G mobile reference designs will help enable smartphone OEMs to quickly and cost effectively implement fast wireless charging on flagship smartphones. The IDT solution helps expand the reach of wireless power technology to an even broader set of customers. Devices featuring the industry's first highly integrated 30W wireless power solution are expected to be commercially available in first half of 2021.

"IDT is committed to enabling our customers to develop leading-edge wireless charging solutions. Working with Qualcomm to develop cutting-edge solutions will help give more customers access to wireless power technology," said Chris Stephens, vice president and general manager of IDT's Wireless Power Division. "Thanks to the highly integrated 30W solution, consumers will enjoy the fast charging experience wirelessly in their next-generation high-performance 5G smartphones."

IDT is the global leader in wireless power solutions for both the Power Receivers (PRx) used in smartphones and other applications, as well as the Power Transmitters (PTx) used in charging pads and automotive in-car applications. Visit idt.com/wirelesspower to learn more about IDT's wireless power solutions.

