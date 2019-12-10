IDT Corporation to Present at LD Micro Investor Conference

NEWARK, N.J., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT), a global provider of communications and payment services, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Shmuel Jonas, will present at the LD Micro Main Event XII investor conference in Bel Air, CA - on Wednesday, December 11th, at 1:00 PM PST.

The IDT investor presentation slides will be available on the presentations page of the IDT investor relations website at the time of the presentation and will be filed in a Form 8-K with the SEC. The presentation will not be webcast.

The LD Micro Main Event XII will be held at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel from December 10th-12th. It is one of the largest and most influential independent micro-cap conferences. This year, the conference will host more than 250 innovative companies in technology, biotech, pharmaceuticals, mining, energy and other sectors.

To register and attend the event, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit http://www.ldmicro.com for more information

About IDT Corporation:

IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) provides communications and payment services to individuals and businesses primarily through its Boss Revolution®, net2phone® and National Retail Solutions® brands. IDT's wholesale carrier services business is a leading global carrier of international long-distance calls. For more information on IDT, visit www.idt.net.

SOURCE IDT Corporation

Related Links

http://www.idt.net

