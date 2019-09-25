IDT Corporation to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2019 Results

NEWARK, N.J., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT), a global provider of communications and payment services, is scheduled to report financial and operational results for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2019 (the three and twelve-month periods ended July 31, 2019) on Thursday, October 3, 2019.

IDT's earnings release will be issued and posted on the IDT investor relations website (http://ir.idt.net/) at approximately 4:30 PM Eastern.

IDT will host an earnings conference call beginning at 5:30 PM Eastern with management's discussion of results, outlook and strategy followed by Q&A with investors.

To listen to the call and participate in the Q&A, dial toll-free 1-888-348-8417 (from US) or 1-412-902-4243 (international) and request the IDT Corporation call.

A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes through October 10, 2019. To access the replay, dial toll free 1-844-512-2921 (from US) or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and provide this replay number: 10134470. A replay will also be accessible via streaming audio at the IDT investor relations website (http://ir.idt.net/).

About IDT Corporation:

IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) provides communications and payment services to individuals and businesses primarily through its flagship Boss Revolution® and net2phone® brands. IDT's wholesale carrier services business is a leading global carrier of international long-distance calls. For more information on IDT, visit www.idt.net.

