IDT Corporation to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2019 Results

News provided by

IDT Corporation

Sep 25, 2019, 08:00 ET

NEWARK, N.J., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT), a global provider of communications and payment services, is scheduled to report financial and operational results for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2019 (the three and twelve-month periods ended July 31, 2019) on Thursday, October 3, 2019.

IDT's earnings release will be issued and posted on the IDT investor relations website (http://ir.idt.net/) at approximately 4:30 PM Eastern.

IDT will host an earnings conference call beginning at 5:30 PM Eastern with management's discussion of results, outlook and strategy followed by Q&A with investors. 

To listen to the call and participate in the Q&A, dial toll-free 1-888-348-8417 (from US) or 1-412-902-4243 (international) and request the IDT Corporation call.

A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes through October 10, 2019. To access the replay, dial toll free 1-844-512-2921 (from US) or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and provide this replay number: 10134470.  A replay will also be accessible via streaming audio at the IDT investor relations website (http://ir.idt.net/).

About IDT Corporation:
IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) provides communications and payment services to individuals and businesses primarily through its flagship Boss Revolution® and net2phone® brands.  IDT's wholesale carrier services business is a leading global carrier of international long-distance calls.  For more information on IDT, visit www.idt.net.

SOURCE IDT Corporation

Related Links

http://www.idt.net

Also from this source

BOSS Revolution Taps Finance Coach And TV Personality Alexandra...

BOSS Revolution se asocia con la asesora de finanzas y...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

IDT Corporation to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2019 Results

News provided by

IDT Corporation

Sep 25, 2019, 08:00 ET