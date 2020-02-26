IDT Corporation to Report Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results

NEWARK, N.J., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT), a global provider of communications and payment services, is scheduled to report financial and operational results for the second quarter of its fiscal year 2020 (the three-months ended January 31, 2020) on Thursday, March 5, 2020.

IDT's earnings release will be issued and posted on the IDT investor relations website (http://ir.idt.net/) at approximately 4:30 PM Eastern.

IDT will host an earnings conference call beginning at 5:30 PM Eastern with management's discussion of results, outlook and strategy followed by Q&A with investors.

To listen to the call and participate in the Q&A, dial toll-free 1-888-348-8417 (from US) or 1-412-902-4243 (international) and request the IDT Corporation call.

A replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after the call concludes through March 12, 2020. To access the replay, dial toll free 1-844-512-2921 (from US) or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and provide this replay number: 10139692. A replay will also be accessible via streaming audio at the IDT investor relations website (http://ir.idt.net/).

About IDT Corporation:

IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) provides communications and payment services to individuals and businesses primarily through its Boss Revolution®, net2phone® and National Retail Solutions® brands. IDT's wholesale carrier services business is a leading global carrier of international long-distance calls. For more information on IDT, visit www.idt.net.

