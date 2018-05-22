IDT Corporation to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results

IDT will host an earnings conference call beginning at 5:30 PM Eastern with management's discussion of results, outlook and strategy followed by Q&A with investors.

To listen to the call and participate in the Q&A, dial toll-free 1-888-348-8417 (from U.S.) or 1-412-902-4243 (international) and request the IDT Corporation call.

A recording of the conference call can be accessed approximately two hours after the call concludes through June 19, 2018, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (toll-free from the US) or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and providing this call number: 10120736. A recording will also be available via streaming audio at the IDT investor relations website (www.idt.net/ir).

About IDT Corporation:

IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) provides communications and payment services to individuals and businesses primarily through its flagship Boss Revolution® and net2phone® brands. IDT's wholesale carrier services business is a leading global carrier of international long-distance calls. For more information on IDT, visit www.idt.net.

