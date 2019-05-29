IDT Corporation to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results

NEWARK, N.J., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT), a global provider of communications and payment services, is scheduled to report financial and operational results for the third quarter of its 2019 fiscal year (the three months ended April 30, 2019) on Wednesday, June 5, 2019.

IDT's earnings release will be issued and posted on the IDT investor relations website (www.idt.net/ir) at approximately 4:30 PM Eastern.

IDT will host an earnings conference call beginning at 5:30 PM Eastern with management's discussion of results, outlook and strategy followed by Q&A with investors.

To listen to the call and participate in the Q&A, dial toll-free 1-888-348-8417 (from U.S.) or 1-412-902-4243 (international) and request the IDT Corporation call.

A replay of the conference call can be accessed approximately two hours after the call concludes through June 12, 2019, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (toll-free from the US) or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and providing this replay number: 10132103. A replay will also be available via streaming audio at the IDT investor relations website (www.idt.net/ir).

About IDT Corporation:

IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) provides communications and payment services to individuals and businesses primarily through its flagship Boss Revolution® and net2phone® brands. IDT's wholesale carrier services business is a leading global carrier of international long-distance calls. For more information on IDT, visit www.idt.net.

