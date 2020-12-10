IDT Express Announces Postpaid DID Solution

NEWARK, N.J., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IDT Express, a leading digital platform provider of wholesale voice and direct inward dialing numbers (DIDs) to businesses, today unveiled a new postpaid billing plan for DIDs. IDT Express clients can now leverage IDT Express' affordable, global DID coverage with unprecedented financial flexibility.

"Demand for virtual numbers is escalating as businesses worldwide leverage the power and flexibility of cloud communications solutions," said Sid Bhutani, VP - IDT Express. "To provide businesses with the DIDs they need for their critical communications applications, we have leveraged IDT's extensive global communications network to create a world-class programmable number service. Now, our DID provisioning platform provides postpaid options to help businesses manage their cash-flows."

IDT Express clients are integrating virtual numbers into a wide variety of business use cases including:

PSTN replacement numbers for PBX/ Cloud PBX operators

Programmable phone numbers for UCaas / CPaas companies

Number masking services for ride share companies

Access numbers for the PIN-less / printed calling card industry

Affordable calling solutions for prison inmates

Inbound and outbound numbers for contact centers

Bundled software and voice for SaaS developers

International numbers to businesses for CLECs

A second phone line to consumers globally for software companies

Program specific numbers for marketing ROI analysis and CRM integration

Toll-free vanity numbers.

"IDT Express helped to transform the wholesale voice arena when we introduced our convenient, automated platform to provision flexible and affordable voice minutes nearly a decade ago. Now, we are replicating that success with DID numbers to serve customers worldwide," said Peter Broes – IDT Express' Director - Product Management.

IDT Express postpaid DID service is available in 70+ countries and includes IDT Express's full range of number offerings including toll free and mobile. To take advantage of the IDT Express DID product, visit us at https://www.idtexpress.com/ or e-mail: [email protected].

ABOUT IDT

IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) is a global provider of fintech, cloud communications and traditional communications services. Our fintech businesses include BOSS Revolution® Money Transfer , an international remittance and financial services provider, and National Retail Solutions ®, operator of a nationwide point-of-sale retail network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data and ancillary services. net2phone provides cloud communications and collaboration solutions for businesses and organizations. IDT's traditional communications platform offerings include international voice and text, mobile top-up and wholesale telecom services.

SOURCE IDT Corporation

Related Links

http://www.idt.net

