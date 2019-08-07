IDT Introduces ONFI 4.1 1:4 Flash Memory Expander for High-Performance, High-Density Solid-State Drives

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (IDT), a wholly owned subsidiary of Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723), today announced a new flash memory expander that allows designers to develop high-capacity, high-performance solid-state drives (SSDs) for data center and enterprise applications. The MX0141K expander enables SSDs using existing ONFI 4.1 components to improve overall signal integrity between the controller and NAND flash and allows a larger array of NAND devices to operate at maximum NV-DDR3 interface speeds.

To achieve high-capacity SSD requirements, designers are required to place up to 16 die per channel or more on a controller. As the NAND performance requirements increase to 1200 MT/s, the capacitive loading on the bus introduces signal integrity issues and higher speeds cannot be achieved. The IDT 1:4 expander isolates NAND die on the bus to enable the highest speed operation and is the first to support port speeds up to 1600 MT/s in SSD applications.

"Rapid advancements in high bandwidth storage interconnects are driving an insatiable need to leverage those pipes with large quantities of flash memory operating at maximum speeds," said Rami Sethi, vice president and general manager of IDT's Memory Interface Division. "This new flash memory expander leverages our core competency in high-speed signal integrity products to address the design challenges of next-generation storage equipment."

IDT has collaborated with Marvell to develop an innovative SSD reference design featuring the MX0141K and Marvell's 88SS1098 controller, creating a U.2 solution to maximize capacity and performance without expanding design footprint. The 88SS1098 controller enables high-performance and high-capacity SSDs to meet the demands of challenging workloads in enterprise and data center environments.

"Our data center and enterprise SSD customers are seeking to optimize their capacities without comprising performance using our latest generation of high performance NVMe controllers," said Nigel Alvares, vice president of marketing for the Flash Business Unit at Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. "IDT's flash memory expanders combined with our industry-leading controllers will enable our customers to deliver high capacity SSDs with optimal IOPs per terabyte."

Housed in a low-power, compact 4 mm x 11 mm 126-FCCSP package, the MX0141K is sampling now to select customers. Requests for datasheets and samples can be submitted at idt.com/MX0141K.

