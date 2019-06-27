IDT Launches Dual Thermocouple Sensor Signal Conditioner for Automotive Exhaust System Applications

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (IDT), a wholly owned subsidiary of Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723), has launched its new ZSSC4175 sensor signal conditioner for dual thermocouples, which is designed for automotive exhaust system applications. It provides highly accurate amplification and sensor-specific correction of thermocouple signals to ensure very precise measurement of exhaust gas temperatures – data that is used by engine management systems to reduce harmful emissions and improve fuel economy.

The ZSSC4175 is optimized for AEC-Q100 qualified automotive environments with overvoltage and reverse polarity protection circuitry, excellent electromagnetic compatibility, multiple diagnostic features and a -40°C to 150°C operating range. It has dual inputs for thermocouple signals and uses a 16-bit RISC microcontroller to digitally compensate for offset, sensitivity, temperature drift and nonlinearity. The ZSSC4175 stores calibration coefficients and configuration data in an integrated non-volatile memory (NVM) IC that is reliable in automotive applications.

Key features of the ZSSC4175 include an internal cold junction temperature sensor that is pre-calibrated, which keeps assembly costs low as no trimming by external devices or lasers is needed. Another feature is its on-chip cold-junction compensation, which enables the ZSSC4175 to achieve best-in-class accuracy over a measurement range of -40°C to 1250°C. It also offers N-type thermocouple calibration support by mathematical model.

"Our new ZSSC4175 sensor signal conditioner is an ideal solution for automakers who must simultaneously improve the fuel efficiency of their vehicles while reducing harmful exhaust emissions," said Tushar Duggal, director of marketing for automotive SSCs at IDT. "The extremely accurate measurements of exhaust temperatures produced by the ZSSC4175 will enable engine management systems to continually adjust operation to ensure compliance with increasingly stringent environmental regulations while maximizing fuel economy."

