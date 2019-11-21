IDT Launches Energy Efficient and Highly Precise 18-Bit Sensor Signal Conditioner for Capacitive Sensor Applications

The ZSSC3230 has a high analog-to-digital conversion (ADC) resolution – up to 18-bit – enabling it to achieve best-in-class accuracy, a critical requirement for the latest generations of sensor-based devices that are increasingly smart and connected to the Internet of Things (IoT).

Complementing the ZSSC3230 SSC's accuracy is its low average power consumption. Requiring as little as 1.3µA at one sample per second, it is ideal for battery-powered applications, such as smart meters and other IoT-connected devices, that are deployed where electrical power is unavailable. Its low power requirements help maximize the battery life of these devices, extending the time between battery replacements and lowering maintenance costs.

Another chief advantage of the ZSSC3230 is the ease with which its capacitive input span and offset can be configured. This flexibility allows the ZSSC3230 to support a broad range of sensors with different characteristics.

"Our new ZSSC3230 sensor signal conditioner combines exceptional accuracy, low power and small size, giving product designers an ideal solution for a new generation of intelligent, sensor-based devices for home automation, smart building and smart city applications," said Uwe Guenther, general manager of IDT's industrial group.

