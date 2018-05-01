IDT Launches GX76470 Die Linear Driver for 400G ZR, Metro, and DCI Applications

The IDT® GX76470 linear driver is designed for OIF (Optical Interconnect Forum) defined, highly integrated optical sub-assembly modules such as the HB-CDM (High Bandwidth Coherent Driver Modulator) and IC-TROSA (Integrated Coherent Transmitter-Receiver Optical Sub-Assembly) which enable miniaturization of optical transceiver modules and lowering the component cost for 400G ZR, metro, Data Center Interconnect (DCI) applications. As such, the optical sub-assemblies are promising to be applicable to all the key small form factors: QSFP-DD, OSFP, CFP4-ACO, and CFP2-DCO.

The GX76470 has an AC-coupled 100-W differential input/DC-coupled 55-W differential output interface and provides over 40GHz bandwidth with a peaking control functionality. The integration of the transmission register on the driver die ensures best impedance matching with optical modulators. The driver has tuning capabilities for linearity, output voltage swing, and power consumption through SPI registers.

GX76470 offers high linearity, with Total Harmonic Distortion (THD) of less than 1.5% up to 2Vpp differential output voltage swing, less than 0.5W per channel power consumption, and coverage of the maximum output voltage swing range of 2.8Vpp differential. Such characteristics are suitable for driving various types of optical modulators at 64 Gbit/s and for optimizing the E/O frequency response of the optical modules.

The GX76470 driver also offers the various control functionality such as gain control and output voltage setting, peak detector and gain monitoring through the analog control/monitoring pins and OIF compliant SPI digital interface.

"IDT's new GX76470 driver is another exciting addition to the expanding portfolio of data center and telecommunication solutions," said Dr. Koichi Murata, marketing director, Telecom, for IDT's Optical Interconnects Division. "Consumer and business demand for new, bandwidth-hungry applications and service like 5G, IoT, Smart City and virtual reality is driving the need for faster, more cost-effective data centers solutions that can be supported by our GX76470 driver and other new devices."

