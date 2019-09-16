IDT Launches Industry's First Digital Outdoor Air Quality Sensor Targeting Ozone and NOx Gases for High Volume Applications

For product designers working on HVAC systems, industrial cameras, home automation systems, smart air purifiers, smartwatches, and other wearables, the ZMOD4510 is a sensor solution capable of targeting multiple aspects of outdoor air quality with improved energy efficiency, and high sensitivity and reliability. Complementing these advantages, the ZMOD4510 can be quickly integrated into designs thanks to precompiled firmware and the pre-calibration of all ZMOD4510 sensors, which lowers customer production costs.

"Poor outdoor air quality poses a significant health risk, which is driving demand for increasingly smart and connected devices that can detect and respond to this problem," said Uwe Guenther, general manager of IDT's industrial group. "We optimized our new ZMOD4510 gas sensor specifically for these devices, uniquely combining all the characteristics necessary for high volume production without compromising sensitivity and accuracy. These devices provide reliable detection that correlates with the US Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Air Quality Index for measuring O 3 and NOx."

The ZMOD4510 is based on proven metal oxide (MOx) material and each sensor is calibrated electrically with gas to ensure consistency from lot to lot, an important advantage for manufacturers with long production runs. ZMOD4510 devices are also highly resistant to siloxanes for superior reliability use in harsh applications.

The ZMOD4510 is the newest member of IDT's ZMOD™ family of gas sensors. Visit idt.com/oaq or contact your local IDT sales representative to learn more.

