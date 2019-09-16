IDT Launches Industry's First Digital Outdoor Air Quality Sensor Targeting Ozone and NOx Gases for High Volume Applications
ZMOD4510 Gas Sensor is Easily Configured via Software for a Variety of Outdoor Air Quality Applications
Sep 16, 2019, 06:33 ET
SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (IDT), a wholly owned subsidiary of Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723), today introduced the first software-upgradeable, digital outdoor air quality sensor for high volume applications. The IDT® ZMOD4510 sensor can detect ozone (O3) and nitrogen oxides (NOx) gases, two significant causes of unhealthy outdoor air quality. The ability of the ZMOD4510 to quantify combined ozone and NOx in concentrations as low as 20 parts per billion (ppb), coupled with its outstanding combination of flexibility and small size, makes it an ideal solution for a wide variety of industrial and consumer applications.
For product designers working on HVAC systems, industrial cameras, home automation systems, smart air purifiers, smartwatches, and other wearables, the ZMOD4510 is a sensor solution capable of targeting multiple aspects of outdoor air quality with improved energy efficiency, and high sensitivity and reliability. Complementing these advantages, the ZMOD4510 can be quickly integrated into designs thanks to precompiled firmware and the pre-calibration of all ZMOD4510 sensors, which lowers customer production costs.
"Poor outdoor air quality poses a significant health risk, which is driving demand for increasingly smart and connected devices that can detect and respond to this problem," said Uwe Guenther, general manager of IDT's industrial group. "We optimized our new ZMOD4510 gas sensor specifically for these devices, uniquely combining all the characteristics necessary for high volume production without compromising sensitivity and accuracy. These devices provide reliable detection that correlates with the US Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Air Quality Index for measuring O3 and NOx."
The ZMOD4510 is based on proven metal oxide (MOx) material and each sensor is calibrated electrically with gas to ensure consistency from lot to lot, an important advantage for manufacturers with long production runs. ZMOD4510 devices are also highly resistant to siloxanes for superior reliability use in harsh applications.
The ZMOD4510 is the newest member of IDT's ZMOD™ family of gas sensors. Visit idt.com/oaq or contact your local IDT sales representative to learn more.
