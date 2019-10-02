IDT launches smallest, low power wireless power receiver for simple and efficient in-case charging of consumer devices.

The P9222-R receiver is ideal for wireless charging cases of up to 5W thanks to its combination of ultra-compact size (just 2.28 mm x 3.38 mm) and extremely low power consumption (less than 50 mW). The new receiver is also supported by an EVK reference design with a small 30 x 30 mm coil.

"Our new P9222-R wireless power receiver enables manufacturers to get to market faster with wireless charging cases for earbuds, hearing aids and other small, battery-powered consumer devices thanks to its combination of programmability, small size and low power consumption," said Chris Stephens, vice president and general manager of IDT's Wireless Power division. "With the P9222-R Rx, manufacturers can simultaneously meet their key goals of maximizing battery life while decreasing the overall size of their devices."

A unique feature of the P9222-R is ping detection, which prevents overheating by reducing power consumption at the end of the battery's charging cycle. Complementing this, the P9222-R is optimized for efficient light load operation to further minimize temperature rise. The new Rx also features an extremely low under-voltage lockout (UVLO) threshold, which enables fast charging over an extended area even when a wireless power transmitter's digital ping strength is weak – providing consumers with a better user experience.

The extremely flexible and customizable P9222-R helps accelerate time-to-market and reduces time spent in Qi certification. The key to this flexibility is the P9222-R's integrated 32-bit ARM Cortex-M0 processor, which offers a high level of programmability and design parameters that can be easily configured through the I2C interface or an external EEPROM.

The P9222-R wireless power receiver is available today. Visit idt.com/P9222-R for more information and to request samples.

IDT is the global leader in wireless power solutions for both the Power Receivers (PRx) used in smartphones and other applications, as well as the Power Transmitters (PTx) used in charging pads and automotive in-car applications. Visit idt.com to learn more about IDT's wireless power solutions.

