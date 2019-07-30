IDT Launches Ultra-Low-Power Miniature Programmable Clock Generator for Wearables and IoT Applications

The extremely small size of MicroClock ICs – as small as 2 mm x 2 mm – in combination with the ability to output up to three unique frequencies can reduce the board space needed for timing devices by up to 80 percent. This is a key advantage for small, battery-powered devices, enabling product designers to increase battery size or shrink the overall size of the product. Additionally, the MicroClock family supports up to three unique frequency outputs which reduces board space requirements by eliminating the need for multiple, discrete crystal oscillators, as well as providing a more reliable clock source.

Complementing its size advantages is the ultra-low power consumption of the MicroClock series, which is less than 1 μA thanks to its low-power 32.768 kHz clock that supports system Real Time Clock (RTC) needs. This low power consumption maximizes battery life, a key advantage for smart wearables and other consumer devices as they can operate longer between charges. Low power is also important for IoT-connected sensors used in smart city, industrial and other applications that operate where electrical power is unavailable.

The exceptional programmability of MicroClock devices means it can easily be configured to meet the specific requirements of each application, making it a highly flexible solution that can accelerate time-to-market. Key examples include support for up to three unique frequency outputs and programmable VCO and PLL source selection, which enables users to optimize power consumption based on the specific requirements of their applications.

"IDT's MicroClock family of clock generators enables manufacturers to get smart wearables, fitness monitors and other small, battery-powered devices to market faster thanks to a combination of programmability, small size and low power," said Bobby Matinpour, vice president and general manager of IDT's Timing Products Division. "With MicroClock devices, manufacturers can simultaneously meet their key goals of maximizing battery life while decreasing the overall size of their devices."

IDT's MicroClock line of programmable clock generators is currently comprised of four devices – the new 5X1503 and 5L1503 along with 5X2503 and 5L2503 – which are all available today. Visit idt.com/microclock to learn more and request samples.

