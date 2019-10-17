IDT Offers Avalanche Technology's MRAM Devices to Complement its Broad Range of Semiconductor Devices

Avalanche's MRAM devices are ideal for high-speed, non-volatile memory applications such as program storage and data backup. IDT will offer Avalanche's 4Mbit, 8Mbit and 16Mbit MRAM devices in two packages (SOIC and WSON) with two different temperature ratings (85°C and 105°C). Available speeds will be up to 108Mhz, with configurable interfaces for SPI, DPI, QPI with Single-Data-Rate and Double-Data-Rate modes.

"We are excited by this collaboration with Avalanche Technology, as we can now offer our customers the widest range of serial interface MRAM products," said Steven Lee, technical director of the IoT sensors group at IDT. "Avalanche's MRAM devices are an ideal complement to our own industry-leading lines of power, sensor, timing and microcontroller devices."

"Avalanche is bringing added benefit to our customers by enabling new usage models in industrial and automotive designs where data integrity and reliability, as well as persistence, are key," said Danny Sabour, VP of Marketing and Business Development of Avalanche technology. "Teaming up with IDT, a world leader in semiconductor manufacturing, enables us to bring our leading edge products to market more quickly."

About Avalanche Technology

Avalanche Technology Inc. is the leader in next generation Perpendicular STT-MRAM technology. Avalanche is accepted as the front-runner to replace traditional Flash and SRAM for unified memory architectures in future SOC systems, and delivers high performance and low power at 55, 40 and 28nm with scalability to 22 and 14nm. With a proven STT-MRAM portfolio at multiple geometry nodes, combined with an intellectual property portfolio of over 300 patents and applications, Avalanche Technology is delivering on the promise of enabling the next generation of scalable embedded unified memory architecture for use in GPUs, MCUs, DSPs, ASSPs and ASICs, making it the true "Next Generation MRAM Company." For more information, visit us online at www.avalanche-technology.com.

About IDT

Integrated Device Technology, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723), develops system-level solutions that optimize its customers' applications. IDT's market-leading products in RF, high performance timing, memory interface, real-time interconnect, optical interconnect, wireless power and smart sensors are among the company's broad array of complete mixed-signal solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive and industrial segments. Headquartered in San Jose, Calif., IDT has design, manufacturing, sales facilities and distribution partners throughout the world. Additional information about IDT can be found at www.IDT.com. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

