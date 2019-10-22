IDT Offers Complete Portfolio of PCIe Gen5 Clocking Solutions for Datacenter and Network Infrastructure

"We developed a comprehensive portfolio of PCIe Gen5 timing devices to meet the most stringent requirements of our customers, who are leaders in datacenter, networking infrastructure, and industrial control applications," said Bobby Matinpour, vice president and general manager of IDT's Timing Products Division. "These devices were designed in anticipation of the PCIe Gen5 specifications, enabling our customers to future-proof their designs and component selections, which has been a hallmark of our architecture and development philosophy for years."

These PCIe clock generators and clock buffers not only provide extra jitter margin for PCIe-based systems, they also have very low power and board space requirements, making them ideal for servers, SSDs, NICs, FPGA and GPU-based accelerator cards, and Ethernet and optical modules.

The small size advantage of IDT devices allows customers to maximize the board space of their latest designs and reduce bill of materials (BOM) costs. Customers can achieve further board space reduction by using the integrated output termination and integrated crystal options. Additionally, the extremely low power consumption of the company's PCIe Gen5 clock generators (as low as 100 mW at 1.8V) allows closer placement to high-power components, minimizing board routing and enabling engineers to maximize board space even more.

Designed to meet the new Gen5 specifications upon release last year, datasheets for all of the PCIe clock generators and clock buffers have been updated to show compliance to the new clocking specifications. More information about IDT's full portfolio of PCIe Gen5 timing devices is available at idt.com/pcietiming.

Integrated Device Technology, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Renesas Electronics Corporation ( TSE: 6723 ), develops system-level solutions that optimize its customers' applications. IDT's market-leading products in RF, high performance timing, memory interface, real-time interconnect, optical interconnect, wireless power and smart sensors are among the company's broad array of complete mixed-signal solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive and industrial segments. Headquartered in San Jose, Calif., IDT has design, manufacturing, sales facilities and distribution partners throughout the world. Additional information about IDT can be found at www.IDT.com . Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

