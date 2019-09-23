IDT Releases 64G Linear Trans-Impedance Amplifier for Coherent Applications

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (IDT), a wholly owned subsidiary of Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723), today introduced its new GX36x20 64Gbaud linear Trans-Impedance Amplifier (TIA) series, in die form. The GX36x20, along with the Renesas NR5195 photodetector diode, offers a very efficient and high-performance receiver solution for 64 Gbaud-based 400G coherent applications. Attendees at ECOC 2019 can see samples of the GX36x20 in IDT's booth #278, today through September 25 in Dublin, Ireland.

Coherent technology has had great success with system deployment in the long-haul and metro area network, and it is now being applied in the Data Center Interconnect (DCI). Market research firm Cignal AI projects total shipments will exceed 500,000 ports during 2019 with a 28% CAGR (2017-2023). The 400G system – including Optical Internetworking Forum (OIF) defined 400ZR for DCI – is expected to have the highest market growth among the other system transmission rates over the next 2-3 years.

The TIA is the key analog IC component on the receiver side, assembled with optical beam splitters, mixers and photodiodes in optical sub-assembly modules, such as Micro Intradyne Coherent Receiver (μICR) and Integrated Coherent Transmitter-Receiver Optical Sub-Assembly (IC-TROSA) standardized in OIF. The electro-optical frequency response is one of the most critical performance metrics of the receivers and requires precise co-design of the TIA with the photodiode characteristics and assembly optimized to meet broad bandwidth requirements and ensure excellent phase response.

The GX36x20 series comprises the 2-channel GX36220 and 4-channel GX36420 with integrated 64 Gbaud linear TIAs. The GX36220 has an analog control interface and is suitable for constructing μICR, while GX36420 fully supports the IC-TROSA functionality. The TIAs are designed to achieve the best frequency response when assembled with the Renesas NR5195 photo diode array. The GX36x20 series' superior RF performance provides customers with advanced features for optical sub-assembly modules:

Over 40GHz trans-impedance bandwidth with less than 3dB peaking variation over the 30dB gain range

Low input current referred noise of 15pA/√Hz

High linearity of less than 1% THD up to 500mVppd output

Low power consumption of less than 285mW/channel

SPI provides precise bandwidth/peaking tuning to obtain the best O/E response of the optical modules

"We are pleased to announce the GX36x20 TIA series, which complement our existing GX7647x 64 Gbaud driver family for 400G coherent applications," said Dr. Koichi Murata, marketing director, telecom, for IDT's optical communications business unit. "The combined product offering of the GX36x20 series with the Renesas NR5195 ensures efficient receiver design and a high-performance 64 Gbaud μICR solution."

Samples of the GX36x20 TIA series are available now, with production shipments scheduled for Q1 2020. For more information on the NR5195, please contact a local Renesas sales representative.

See IDT at ECOC 2019, booth #278, September 23-25 at the Royal Dublin Showground, Ireland. Visit www.idt.com to learn more about IDT's optical communications products.

About IDT

Integrated Device Technology, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723), develops system-level solutions that optimize its customers' applications. IDT's market-leading products in RF, high performance timing, memory interface, real-time interconnect, optical interconnect, wireless power and smart sensors are among the company's broad array of complete mixed-signal solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive and industrial segments.

© 2019, Integrated Device Technology, Inc. IDT and the IDT logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Integrated Device Technology, Inc., and its worldwide subsidiaries. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

