IDT Reports Fiscal 2019 Q3 Financial Results

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (IDT®) (NASDAQ: IDTI) today announced results for the fiscal third quarter 2019, ended December 30, 2018 with revenues of $240.6 million; GAAP EPS of $0.16 and non-GAAP EPS of $0.50.

On September 10, 2018, IDT, a leading supplier of high-performance system-level analog/mixed-signal semiconductors, and Renesas Electronics Corporation ("Renesas", TSE: 6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, announced that they have signed a definitive agreement under which Renesas will acquire IDT for US$49.00 per share in an all-cash transaction representing an equity value of approximately US$6.7 billion (approximately 733.0 billion yen at an exchange rate of 110 yen to the dollar). The acquisition combines two recognized leaders in embedded processors and analog mixed-signal semiconductors, each with unique strengths in delivering products to improve performance and efficiency in high-performance electronic systems. The boards of directors of both companies have unanimously approved the transaction.

At the Company's special meeting of stockholders held on January 15, 2019, IDT stockholders voted to adopt the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated September 10, 2018, by and between IDT and Renesas Electronics Corporation.

On December 21, 2018, IDT reported that the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) review regarding national security concerns relating to the Merger was underway and the initial 45-day review period would conclude by January 2, 2019. The review relating to International Traffic in Arms Regulation (ITAR) for the deal was underway and would conclude by January 6, 2019. Due to the U.S. government shutdown that commenced in December 2018, both reviews will resume following the resumption of operations by the relevant U.S. government agencies.

The two companies have already received regulatory antitrust approval for the proposed transaction from China, Germany, Hungary, and Korea. In addition, the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended, in connection with the proposed acquisition expired at 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on October 22, 2018. Closing of the transaction is expected to occur in the first half of calendar 2019, following customary closing conditions and approval by relevant regulatory authorities.

Due to the pending acquisition by Renesas, IDT management will not be hosting an investor conference call and will not provide forward-looking guidance. Investors are requested to review our IR web site for the quarterly financial highlights and SEC filings for the latest updates on the pending deal.

Recent Business Highlights – Datacenter & Communications Infrastructure

IDT announced that it is providing Toshiba Memory Corporation with power management ICs (PMIC) for its new flagship model of enterprise solid-state drive (SSD) solutions. The IDT family of scalable multiphase power management solutions enables Toshiba Memory Corporation to rapidly deploy power systems that are precisely tailored to the power requirements of their various SSDs. IDT's scalable PMIC solution offers best-in-industry integration, programmability and modularity and is based on a modular power delivery architecture and an integrated microcontroller that offers tremendous flexibility.

IDT introduced its new high-gain broadband RF amplifier offering configurable high linearity performance at the lowest possible power consumption for 4G and 5G cellular applications. It is an ideal solution for macro base stations, massive MIMO, repeaters, small cell and test equipment for wireless infrastructure, military communications, and industrial applications.

Recent Business Highlights – Auto and Industrial

IDT announced the availability of its new ZWIR4532 connectivity module, which is FCC certified and provides critical and secure 6LoWPAN wireless connectivity to link devices to the Internet of Things (IoT). IDT also provides the optional IDT SensorShare firmware, a 6LoWPAN open standard stack that has no associated license fees or royalties. The low power consumption and small form factor makes it ideal for embedding into a variety of IoT-connected consumer, industrial and medical devices with space constraints. These include home automation devices, factory automation monitors, environmental sensors and LED lamps for smart city applications.

IDT has given its ZMOD™ family of integrated gas sensors low-power capabilities with the release of new firmware. This firmware allows the ZMOD family to be used in a variety of gas sensing applications that require low-power operation, such as smart, battery-powered devices for measuring indoor air quality (IAQ) or controlling HVAC systems. The low power requirements of the new gas sensors – approximately 1mW – can maximize battery life in smart devices, dramatically reducing how often batteries have to be replaced and improving the user experience. It is an excellent solution for a wide range of indoor air quality applications including smart thermostats, air purifiers, and smart HVAC equipment.

Recent Business Highlights – Consumer

IDT is enabling manufacturers to add new odor detection and mitigation capabilities to their smart refrigerators with the introduction of the software-configurable ZMOD4450 gas sensor platform, the first integrated digital gas sensor for Refrigeration Air Quality (RAQ) applications. The ZMOD4450 can detect the gases produced by spoiling fruits, vegetables, and meat or dairy products, enables smart refrigerators to post alerts on their door-mounted displays, notify users via their smartphones, and even trigger active deodorizing systems.

At CES 2019 in Las Vegas , IDT displayed its latest advancements in wireless power technology for consumer, automotive, and industrial applications. IDT led the first wave of wireless power adoption and continues to be at the core of all leading Android smartphone receiver and transmitter device implementation. IDT's wireless power technology demonstrations at CES included:

, IDT displayed its latest advancements in wireless power technology for consumer, automotive, and industrial applications. IDT led the first wave of wireless power adoption and continues to be at the core of all leading Android smartphone receiver and transmitter device implementation. IDT's wireless power technology demonstrations at CES included: Bi-directional communications: smart, contextually aware transmitters also enable authentication.



IDT demonstrated a cutting-edge wireless power transmitter that enables mobile OEMs and peripheral manufacturers to design high-capacity wireless charging into their products. The demonstration is the product of collaboration with Ventiva, a Silicon Valley-based startup developing ionically-cooled solid-state air moving technologies.



Devices that combine both receivers and transmitters: the next step for portable power ecosystem.



In-vehicle wireless charging: customer reference board and GUI for quick deployment



Wirelessly-powered smart locks: battery-less security technology for electronic locks.

Recent Industry Awards

IDT announced that Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, has selected IDT as a recipient of an SDCE Green Supply Chain Award for 2018. The Green Supply Chain Award recognizes companies that are working to achieve measurable sustainability goals within their own operations and supply chains and making green sustainability practices a core part of their supply chain strategy.

IDT announced that its ZMOD4410 integrated digital gas sensor and P9242-G 15W wireless power transmitter received Technology Innovation Awards at the Elecfans IoT Innovation Conference 2018. The ZMOD4410 gas sensor was recognized because it offers best-in-class stability and sensing for measuring volatile organic compound (VOC) gases and is ideal for consumer and industrial indoor air quality (IAQ) applications. The IDT® P9242-G fixed frequency transmitter IC was acknowledged for its high level of integration and wireless power convergence covering WPC Qi charging profiles and allowing fast wireless charging for both Android and iOS smartphones.

The following highlights the Company's financial performance on both a GAAP and supplemental non-GAAP basis. The Company provides supplemental information regarding its operating performance on a non-GAAP basis that excludes certain gains, losses and charges, or events which occur relatively infrequently and which management considers to be outside our core operating results. Non-GAAP results are not in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to non-GAAP information provided by other companies. Non-GAAP information should be considered a supplement to, and not a substitute for, financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. A complete reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is attached to this press release.

Revenue for the fiscal third quarter of 2019 was $240.6 million . This compared with $235.5 million reported last quarter, and $217.1 million reported in the same period one year ago.

. This compared with reported last quarter, and reported in the same period one year ago. GAAP net income for the fiscal third quarter of 2019 was $21.6 million , or $0.16 per diluted share versus GAAP net income of $35.5 million or $0.26 per diluted share last quarter, and GAAP net loss of $68.2 million or loss of $0.51 per diluted share in the same period one year ago. The year ago period included a one-time GAAP provision of $101.9 million for estimated impacts of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act ("TCJA"), which was enacted on December 22, 2017 . Fiscal third quarter GAAP results include $13.9 million in acquisition-related charges, $37.5 million in stock-based compensation, $3.9 million in non-cash interest expense, $0.8 million in investment impairment loss, $2.0 million loss on available-for-sale securities, $0.4 million in unrealized foreign exchange loss and $11.9 million in related tax effects.

, or per diluted share versus GAAP net income of or per diluted share last quarter, and GAAP net loss of or loss of per diluted share in the same period one year ago. The year ago period included a one-time GAAP provision of for estimated impacts of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act ("TCJA"), which was enacted on . Fiscal third quarter GAAP results include in acquisition-related charges, in stock-based compensation, in non-cash interest expense, in investment impairment loss, loss on available-for-sale securities, in unrealized foreign exchange loss and in related tax effects. Non-GAAP net income for the fiscal third quarter of 2019 was $68.3 million or $0.50 per diluted share, compared with non-GAAP net income of $63.5 million or $0.47 per diluted share last quarter, and non-GAAP net income of $57.6 million or $0.42 per diluted share reported in the same period one year ago.

or per diluted share, compared with non-GAAP net income of or per diluted share last quarter, and non-GAAP net income of or per diluted share reported in the same period one year ago. GAAP gross profit for the fiscal third quarter of 2019 was $149.3 million , or 62 percent, compared with GAAP gross profit of $143.6 million or 61 percent last quarter, and $128.4 million , or 59.1 percent, reported in the same period one year ago. Non-GAAP gross profit for the fiscal third quarter of 2019 was $156.0 million , or 64.8 percent, compared with non-GAAP gross profit of $151.2 million , or 64.2 percent last quarter, and $136.6 million , or 62.9 percent, reported in the same period one year ago.

, or 62 percent, compared with GAAP gross profit of or 61 percent last quarter, and , or 59.1 percent, reported in the same period one year ago. Non-GAAP gross profit for the fiscal third quarter of 2019 was , or 64.8 percent, compared with non-GAAP gross profit of , or 64.2 percent last quarter, and , or 62.9 percent, reported in the same period one year ago. GAAP R&D expense for the fiscal third quarter of 2019 was $62.5 million , compared with GAAP R&D expense of $55.5 million last quarter, and $49.8 million reported in the same period one year ago. Non-GAAP R&D expense for the fiscal third quarter of 2019 was $45.9 million , compared with non-GAAP R&D expense of $46.4 million last quarter, and $42.8 million in the same period one year ago.

, compared with GAAP R&D expense of last quarter, and reported in the same period one year ago. Non-GAAP R&D expense for the fiscal third quarter of 2019 was , compared with non-GAAP R&D expense of last quarter, and in the same period one year ago. GAAP SG&A expense for the fiscal third quarter of 2019 was $58.6 million , compared with GAAP SG&A expense of $46.8 million last quarter, and $40.7 million in the same period one year ago. Non-GAAP SG&A expense for the fiscal third quarter of 2019 was $32.7 million , compared with non-GAAP SG&A expense of $32.7 million last quarter, and $31.1 million in the same period one year ago.

INTEGRATED DEVICE TECHNOLOGY, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)





















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



Dec. 30, 2018

Sep. 30, 2018

Dec. 31, 2017

Dec. 30, 2018

Dec. 31, 2017 Revenues

$ 240,587

$ 235,484

$ 217,075

$ 704,587

$ 618,186 Cost of revenues

91,311

91,900

88,690

275,120

263,001 Gross profit

149,276

143,584

128,385

429,467

355,185 Operating expenses:



















Research and development

62,496

55,509

49,836

170,239

147,027 Selling, general and administrative

58,573

46,753

40,689

148,321

127,116 Total operating expenses

121,069

102,262

90,525

318,560

274,143 Operating income

28,207

41,322

37,860

110,907

81,042





















Other-than-temporary impairment loss on investment

(841)

-

-

(2,841)

- Interest and other expense, net

(10,045)

(4,608)

(5,068)

(20,167)

(13,869) Income before income taxes

17,321

36,714

32,792

87,899

67,173 Benefit from (provision for) income taxes

4,285

(1,214)

(101,033)

(73)

(100,020) Net income (loss)

$ 21,606

$ 35,500

$ (68,241)

$ 87,826

$ (32,847)





















Basic net income (loss) per share

$ 0.17

$ 0.27

$ (0.51)

$ 0.68

$ (0.25) Diluted net income (loss) per share

$ 0.16

$ 0.26

$ (0.51)

$ 0.65

$ (0.25) Weighted average shares:



















Basic

129,074

129,155

132,689

129,283

133,087 Diluted

137,182

134,755

132,689

135,438

133,087

INTEGRATED DEVICE TECHNOLOGY, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (a) (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)





















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



Dec. 30, 2018

Sep. 30, 2018

Dec. 31, 2017

Dec. 30, 2018

Dec. 31, 2017 GAAP net income (loss)

$ 21,606

$ 35,500

$ (68,241)

$ 87,826

$ (32,847) GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share

$ 0.16

$ 0.26

$ (0.51)

$ 0.65

$ (0.25) Acquisition-related:



















Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles

9,423

9,365

9,287

28,122

27,126 Acquisition-related costs

-

-

-

-

2,225 Amortization of fair market value adjustment to inventory

-

-

1,178

790

7,270 Merger-related expense

4,511

3,884

-

8,395

- Restructuring-related:



















Severance costs

-

1,351

378

1,718

2,596 Facility closure costs (benefit)

-

(125)

-

(4)

2,614 Assets impairment and other

-

-

-

-

2,882 Other:



















Stock-based compensation expense

37,470

15,637

13,578

68,170

38,348 Non-cash interest expense

3,928

3,881

3,744

11,764

11,331 Other-than-temporary impairment loss on investment

841

-

-

2,841

- Realized loss on available-for-sale securities

652

-

-

652

- Impairment of available-for-sale securities

1,325

-

-

1,325

- Certain unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain)

373

(144)

(360)

1,540

(2,789) Compensation expense (benefit) - deferred compensation plan

(2,185)

654

525

(955)

1,406 Loss (gain) on deferred compensation plan securities

2,233

(650)

(518)

1,019

(1,321) Non-GAAP tax adjustments

(11,927)

(5,892)

98,003

(21,357)

92,144 Non-GAAP net income

$ 68,250

$ 63,461

$ 57,574

$ 191,846

$ 150,985 GAAP weighted average shares - diluted

137,182

134,755

132,689

135,438

133,087 Non-GAAP adjustment

(1,400)

1,214

5,714

608

5,787 Non-GAAP weighted average shares - diluted

135,782

135,969

138,403

136,046

138,874 Non-GAAP diluted net income per share

$ 0.50

$ 0.47

$ 0.42

$ 1.41

$ 1.09





















GAAP gross profit

$ 149,276

$ 143,584

$ 128,385

$ 429,467

$ 355,185 Acquisition-related:



















Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles

6,332

6,274

6,127

18,849

17,631 Amortization of fair market value adjustment to inventory

-

-

1,178

790

7,270 Restructuring-related:



















Severance costs

-

397

-

397

226 Other:



















Compensation expense (benefit) - deferred compensation plan

(507)

153

123

(219)

330 Stock-based compensation expense

919

829

814

2,776

2,210 Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 156,020

$ 151,237

$ 136,627

$ 452,060

$ 382,852





















GAAP R&D expenses:

$ 62,496

$ 55,509

$ 49,836

$ 170,239

$ 147,027 Restructuring-related:



















Severance benefit (costs)

-

(587)

18

(697)

(345) Facility closure costs

-

(315)

-

(315)

- Assets impairment and other

-

-

-

-

(2,800) Other:



















Compensation benefit (expense) - deferred compensation plan

1,119

(334)

(268)

491

(717) Stock-based compensation expense

(17,701)

(7,829)

(6,816)

(32,666)

(18,873) Non-GAAP R&D expenses

$ 45,914

$ 46,444

$ 42,770

$ 137,052

$ 124,292





















GAAP SG&A expenses:

$ 58,573

$ 46,753

$ 40,689

$ 148,321

$ 127,116 Acquisition-related:



















Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles

(3,091)

(3,091)

(3,160)

(9,273)

(9,495) Acquisition-related costs

-

-

-

-

(2,225) Merger-related expense

(4,511)

(3,884)

-

(8,395)

- Restructuring-related:



















Severance costs

-

(367)

(396)

(624)

(2,025) Facility closure benefit (costs)

-

440

-

319

(2,614) Assets impairment and other

-

-

-

-

(82) Other:



















Compensation benefit (expense) - deferred compensation plan

559

(167)

(134)

245

(359) Stock-based compensation expense

(18,850)

(6,979)

(5,948)

(32,728)

(17,265) Non-GAAP SG&A expenses

$ 32,680

$ 32,705

$ 31,051

$ 97,865

$ 93,051





















GAAP interest and other expense, net

$ (10,045)

$ (4,608)

$ (5,068)

$ (20,167)

$ (13,869) Non-cash interest expense

3,928

3,881

3,744

11,764

11,331 Realized loss on available-for-sale securities

652

-

-

652

- Impairment of available-for-sale securities

1,325

-

-

1,325

- Loss (gain) on deferred compensation plan securities

2,233

(650)

(518)

1,019

(1,321) Certain unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain)

373

(144)

(360)

1,540

(2,789) Non-GAAP interest and other expense, net

$ (1,534)

$ (1,521)

$ (2,202)

$ (3,867)

$ (6,648)





















GAAP benefit from (provision for) income taxes

$ 4,285

$ (1,214)

$ (101,033)

$ (73)

$ (100,020) Non-GAAP tax adjustments

11,927

5,892

(98,003)

21,357

(92,144) Non-GAAP provision for income taxes

$ (7,642)

$ (7,106)

$ (3,030)

$ (21,430)

$ (7,876)



(a) Refer to the accompanying "Notes to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a detailed discussion of management's use of non-GAAP financial measures.

INTEGRATED DEVICE TECHNOLOGY, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)









(In thousands) Dec. 30, 2018

Apr. 1, 2018









ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 287,239

$ 136,873 Short-term investments

157,129

222,026 Accounts receivable, net

119,909

108,779 Inventories

66,142

68,702 Prepayments and other current assets

14,860

12,734 Total current assets

645,279

549,114 Property, plant and equipment, net

90,877

86,845 Goodwill

420,117

420,117 Intangible assets, net

163,585

180,781 Deferred tax assets

10,970

11,764 Other assets

46,772

61,910 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 1,377,600

$1,310,531









LIABILITIES, CONVERTIBLE NOTES CONVERSION OBLIGATION AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 48,461

$ 41,070 Accrued compensation and related expenses

46,497

44,002 Short-term convertible notes

310,535

- Current portion of bank loan

192,698

2,000 Other accrued liabilities

45,434

26,524 Total current liabilities

643,625

113,596 Deferred tax liabilities

11,723

10,221 Long-term income tax payable

23,706

25,034 Convertible notes

-

299,551 Long-term bank loan, net

-

191,073 Other long-term liabilities

27,386

25,684 Total liabilities

706,440

665,159 Convertible notes conversion obligation

63,214

- Stockholders' equity

607,946

645,372









TOTAL LIABILITIES, CONVERTIBLE NOTES CONVERSION OBLIGATION AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 1,377,600

$1,310,531

