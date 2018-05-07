IDT To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (IDT®) (NASDAQ: IDTI) today announced that members of the senior management team will present to the investment community at the following investor conferences:

JP Morgan 46th Annual TMC Conference

Date: Tuesday, May 15, 2018

Time: 2:20 pm EST (Live & Replay Webcast Available)

Location: Westin Boston Waterfront Hotel, Boston, MA

Craig-Hallum 15th Annual Institutional Investor Conference

Date: Wednesday, May 30, 2018

Time: One-on-One Investor Meetings Only (No Webcast Presentation)

Location: The Depot Renaissance Hotel, Minneapolis, MN

Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference

Date: Tuesday, June 5, 2018

Time: 3:55 pm PST (Live & Replay Webcast Available)

Location: The Ritz-Carlton Hotel, San Francisco, CA