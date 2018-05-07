IDT To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (IDT®) (NASDAQ: IDTI) today announced that members of the senior management team will present to the investment community at the following investor conferences:
JP Morgan 46th Annual TMC Conference
Date: Tuesday, May 15, 2018
Time: 2:20 pm EST (Live & Replay Webcast Available)
Location: Westin Boston Waterfront Hotel, Boston, MA
Craig-Hallum 15th Annual Institutional Investor Conference
Date: Wednesday, May 30, 2018
Time: One-on-One Investor Meetings Only (No Webcast Presentation)
Location: The Depot Renaissance Hotel, Minneapolis, MN
Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference
Date: Tuesday, June 5, 2018
Time: 3:55 pm PST (Live & Replay Webcast Available)
Location: The Ritz-Carlton Hotel, San Francisco, CA
Live audio webcasts and archived replays will be available on the "Investor Relations" section of IDT's website at http://ir.idt.com/.
Financial Contact:
Press Contact:
Krishna Shankar
Krista Pavlakos
Head of Investor Relations
IDT Director, Communications
Phone: (408) 574-6995
Phone: (408) 574-6640
E-mail: krishna.shankar@idt.com
E-mail: krista.pavlakos@idt.com
