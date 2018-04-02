IDT To Release Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results On Monday, April 30, 2018

News provided by

Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

16:10 ET

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (IDT®) (NASDAQ: IDTI) today announced that it will issue fourth quarter fiscal year 2018 financial results on Monday, April 30, 2018 after 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time. The Company will then host a conference call to discuss these results and its business and financial outlook at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time. The call will be broadcast live over the internet on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.idt.com.

IDT's Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2018 Conference Call Details

DATE: 

Monday, April 30, 2018

TIME: 

1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

DIAL-IN:

(844) 308-4493

CONFERENCE ID:

7085488

WEBCAST & REPLAY: 

http://ir.idt.com/

The webcast replay will be available after 4:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time on April 30, 2018.

IDT's next regularly scheduled Quiet Period will begin June 18, 2018, during which time IDT representatives will not comment on IDT's business outlook, financial results or expectations. The Quiet Period will extend until the day when IDT's first quarter fiscal 2019 earnings release is published.

About IDT

Integrated Device Technology, Inc. develops system-level solutions that optimize its customers' applications. IDT's market-leading products in RF, real-time interconnect, wireless power transfer, serial switching, interfaces, automotive ASICs, battery management ICs, sensor signal conditioner ICs and environmental sensors are among the company's broad array of complete mixed-signal solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive and industrial segments. Headquartered in San Jose, Calif., IDT has design, manufacturing, sales facilities and distribution partners throughout the world. IDT stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Stock Market(R) under the symbol "IDTI." Additional information about IDT can be found at www.IDT.com. Follow IDT on FacebookLinkedInTwitter, and YouTube.

Financial Contact:

Press Contact:

Krishna Shankar

Krista Pavlakos

IDT Investor Relations Head

IDT Director, Communications

Phone: (408) 574-6995

Phone: (408) 574-6640

E-mail: krishna.shankar@idt.com

E-mail: krista.pavlakos@idt.com

 

