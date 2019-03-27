IDT to Showcase Latest Satcom Phased-Array Beamforming Solutions at Satellite 2019
Mar 27, 2019, 06:33 ET
SAN JOSE, Calif., March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (IDT) (NASDAQ: IDTI), announced today that it will highlight its beamforming solutions at Satellite 2019 in Washington, DC, May 6-9, 2019. Attendees can schedule meetings with IDT's Satcom beamforming experts during the show and visit the company's booth (#2311) to see IDT's most recent advancements in low cost, high-performance microwave and millimeter-wave (MMW) beamformers, including:
- Compact 8-channel silicon ICs for planar phased arrays
- Ku, Ka and CDL frequency bands for ground and airborne terminals
- High-speed SPI interface and on-chip memory for rapid beam loading and update
IDT is a leader in the development of circuit-level RF innovations and a trusted supplier to leading communications systems providers. Using the Smart Silicon™ approach to combine optimal process technologies with these innovations delivers a portfolio of differentiated RF products. To learn more about IDT's RF technology, visit idt.com/rf.
About IDT
Integrated Device Technology, Inc. develops system-level solutions that optimize its customers' applications. IDT's market-leading products in RF, high performance timing, memory interface, real-time interconnect, optical interconnect, wireless power, and smart sensors are among the company's broad array of complete mixed-signal solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive and industrial segments. Headquartered in San Jose, Calif., IDT has design, manufacturing, sales facilities and distribution partners throughout the world. IDT stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Stock Market® under the symbol "IDTI." Additional information about IDT can be found at idt.com. Follow IDT on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.
© 2019, Integrated Device Technology, Inc. IDT, Smart Silicon, and the IDT logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Integrated Device Technology, Inc., and its worldwide subsidiaries. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.
Krista Pavlakos
Director, Demand Creation & Communications
Phone: (408) 574-6640
Email: Krista.Pavlakos@idt.com
SOURCE Integrated Device Technology, Inc.
Share this article