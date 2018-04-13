IDT to Showcase Latest Technology Solutions at TECHNO-FRONTIER 2018

The company will present live demonstrations of its wireless power and sensing technology, including the recent Inductive Position Sensor and Humidity Sensor families. The IDT solutions are ideal for markets ranging from automotive to portable and smart home devices.

"TECHNO-FRONTIER provides the ideal opportunity for us to show the latest IDT technology to existing and future Japanese customers, and this year we have some very exciting system solutions to share," said Kousuke Hazama, IDT's country manager in Japan. "Our sensing and wireless power demos will give attendees a clear picture of how these technologies can be integrated into cars, portable devices and industrial equipment, to deliver clearly differentiated products."

TECHNO-FRONTIER runs April 18 through 20 at the Makuhari Messe convention center outside Tokyo in Chiba prefecture. IDT will be at booth 6F-23.

More information about TECHNO-FRONTIER 2018 can be found at www.jma.or.jp/TF/en (English) and www.jma.or.jp/TF (Japanese).

About IDT

Integrated Device Technology, Inc. develops system-level solutions that optimize its customers' applications. IDT's market-leading products in RF, high performance timing, memory interface, real-time interconnect, optical interconnect, wireless power, and smart sensors are among the company's broad array of complete mixed-signal solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive and industrial segments. Headquartered in San Jose, Calif., IDT has design, manufacturing, sales facilities and distribution partners throughout the world. IDT stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Stock Market® under the symbol "IDTI." Additional information about IDT can be found at www.IDT.com. Follow IDT on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

