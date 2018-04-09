IDT to Showcase Video Transcoding Innovations at NAB 2018

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (IDT) (NASDAQ: IDTI) will demonstrate to attendees of NAB 2018, the top technology event for the media and entertainment industry, how its latest HEVC and AVC compression solutions address service providers and OTT operators' critical requirements for higher densities and lower costs to support cloud video applications. Live demonstrations will be at IDT's meeting room, SU11324MR, in South Upper Hall, Las Vegas Convention Center, April 9 to 12, 2018.
One of the key demonstrations will be of the IDT® R22-GPU HEVC software encoder, an ideal solution for the next generation of high-efficiency video delivery. The highly scalable architecture of the R22-GPU software encoder is designed for distributed HEVC encoding on hybrid x86 platforms with integrated GPUs. The demonstration at NAB will showcase real-time high quality 4Kp60 10-bit HDR HEVC transcoding on a COTS server platform.
HEVC transcoding based on the IDT® R22-GPU software offers many advanced features, including:
- High-quality, real-time 10-bit HEVC up to 4Kp60 leveraging GPU acceleration and IDT's leading video compression expertise
- Broadcast quality 4K video with 10-bit HDR support
- Integration with FFmpeg framework for easy application development and integration into private and public cloud workflows
IDT will also showcase the latest release of the IDT® R12-CPU, a premium quality H.264/AVC software transcoder optimized for broadcast, adaptive bitrate OTT video and cloud video transcoding services. IDT will demonstrate how R12-CPU can reduce operators and service providers' costs by up to 40% over their current workflow. R12-CPU is available for evaluation and production use and is widely deployed by content and service providers worldwide.
"The latest solutions we will demonstrate at NAB 2018 showcase our ongoing commitment to enabling highest quality video solutions with outstanding TCO per channel that media and entertainment providers require," said David Ko, senior manager of product marketing, OID Video Product Line.
