IDT Wins Prestigious Inspur Best Support Award 2018

"We are honored to receive such a prestigious award from one of our key strategic customers," said Andy Lai, vice president, Greater China at IDT. "For more than a decade, IDT has been committed to supporting Inspur in all aspects of the business, including on-time delivery, quality and innovative system solutions. IDT's high-performance products have enabled Inspur to develop differentiated solutions that address the cloud server markets."

"IDT has shown its full commitment in supporting Inspur with cost-efficient technology innovations that help meet the time-to-market goals of our server and storage products," said Steven Xi, GM of strategic procurement at Inspur. "At the same time, IDT is driving a very high standard of quality, as well as maintaining an industry-leading supply chain. IDT's performance was consistently excellent during 2017 in all aspects. We would like to thank IDT for their support and collaboration."

The Inspur Supplier Recognition Award was presented on June 14, 2018. For more information about IDT's market-leading Timing products, visit idt.com/timing.

Integrated Device Technology, Inc. develops system-level solutions that optimize its customers' applications. IDT's market-leading products in RF, high performance timing, memory interface, real-time interconnect, optical interconnect, wireless power, and smart sensors are among the company's broad array of complete mixed-signal solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive and industrial segments. Headquartered in San Jose, Calif., IDT has design, manufacturing, sales facilities and distribution partners throughout the world. IDT stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Stock Market® under the symbol "IDTI." Additional information about IDT can be found at idt.com. Follow IDT on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

