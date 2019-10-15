IDTechEx Announces the Winners of Launchpad, New Technologies Initiative

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IDTechEx Launchpad will showcase innovations from 12 start-up companies at the IDTechEx Show! held in Santa Clara Convention Center, CA, USA (www.IDTechEx.com/USA). All winners will be showing a new working prototype or product, many for the first time.

The IDTechEx Launchpad initiative features early-stage start-ups, universities, newly spun-out companies, and research labs or government labs who will demonstrate a working prototype or product that highlights new advances in any of the related event topics of electric vehicles, energy storage, graphene, internet of things, printed electronics, sensors, or wearable technology.

The initiative provides the opportunity for the winning companies to exhibit their state-of-the-art technologies at this international event, alongside an estimated 270 exhibitors reaching out to over 3,500 attendees, including product developers, technology scouts and integrators.

The winners of IDTechEx Launchpad 2019 are:

Ampcera Inc.

Ampcera is a U.S. based innovator and global leader in the development and commercialization of solid-state electrolyte materials and manufacturing technologies. With 100+ industry customers and R&D partners from 10+ countries, Ampcera is currently collaborating with major automotive OEMs and battery makers to accelerate the integration of its solid-state electrolyte technologies in high-performance lithium batteries with high energy density, low cost, inherent safety advantages and fast charging performance. Ampcera is headquartered in the Silicon Valley in Milpitas, CA with a research and development laboratory located in Tucson, AZ.

http://ampcera.com/

ATLASense Biomed Ltd.

Real-time health index predictive AI. Accurate diagnostic information is the backbone of patient management. Today, whether in the ward or at home, high-risk patients often deteriorate without detection due to lack of continuous and real-time detection of physiological instability. ATLASense is pioneering the emerging industry of Digital Telehealth, developing RAPHAEL platform™ an end-to-end predictive patient management service, based on the Polymonitor™, a unique all-in-one: a personalized, reusable multi-sensor attached to the chest by a patch or a smart shirt, for remote predictive CDS (Clinical Decision Support).

At 10% of the alternative cost-of-use subscription, covered by insurance reimbursement.

http://www.atlasensebiomed.com/

Cardiomo Care, Inc.

Cardiomo provides a solution in Patient Monitoring - a wearable remote cardiac monitoring with AI engine to deliver real-time, actionable insights to enable early warning for heart diseases. Our patch tracks vital signs (ECG, heart rate variability, breath rate, skin temperature, activity) and AI-based platform analyzes the data and detects Cardio Vascular Diseases and cardiac events in real time, and predict imminent threats to provide early life-saving alerts.

https://cardiomo.com/

Copprint

The future of printed electronics is copper. Copprint is the leader in conductive Nano copper inks for additive copper printing. We are ushering in a new era of printed electronics, empowering ubiquitous conductivity. Our rapid self-sintering, oxidation free Nano Copper Inks enable very-low cost, high conductivity, environmentally friendly printed electronics embedded everywhere. Copprint breakthrough Nano Copper inks outperform silver inks and etched Copper or Aluminum, bringing the advantages of additive manufacturing to printed electronics. Copprint's product portfolio offers full substrate freedom for really simple printed electronic fabrication on paper, PET, PI, HJT PV.

http://copprint.com/

GOLeafe

GOLeafe has put themselves at the forefront of the graphene market, by solving the two biggest problems the market has - price and scalability. Their team of materials scientists and chemical engineers do this through a revolutionary patent-pending production method that uses solely organic input materials which eliminates the need for harsh chemicals and high-energy processing equipment, thus making it both more cost-efficient and environmentally friendly. A scale-up of their unique production method will allow for use of their graphene as a platform technology to commercialize various graphene-based products at competitive pricing to existing technologies. The GOLeafe team has not only developed a method of producing graphene at significantly lower cost than other methods, they also produce a number of graphene derivatives, including doped and reduced graphene oxide.

http://goleafe.com/

Invictis Technologies

We build automatic intravenous injection devices. Needlestick injuries cost the United States healthcare sector over three billion dollars a year and 25% of venipuncture procedures are unsuccessful on the first attempt. Current technologies are large, stationary, and cannot be used on oneself. Our device utilizes state of the art vertical injection technology (VIT) that allows our devices to be small, portable, accurate and eliminate the need for an additional nurse or healthcare professional to assist with the injection. Our device will drastically increase the efficiency of medical care in hospital, military, emergency response, and disaster relief settings.

https://www.invictistechnologies.com/

JAQ Energy LLC

JAQ Energy LLC is an early-stage start-up business that focuses on developing energy and power electronic systems technologies with a mission to address and solve energy availability related anxiety and security. The startup company is currently developing a Wirelessly Enabled and Distributed Energy Storage (WEDES) System for transportation electrification (such as EVs, HEVs, LEVs, and RVs) among other applications. The WEDES system consists of several battery modules that collaboratively communicate both power and information to the loads they power without wired connections for improved exchangeability/handling and safety, and eliminates or significantly reduce range anxiety associated with electric vehicles. JAQ Energy LLC received NSF STTR Phase I award in 2019.

https://www.jaqenergyllc.com/

NanoOPS, Inc

Nano OPS, Inc. is commercializing a patented, highly versatile nanomanufacturing platform for additive manufacturing at the nanoscale (20nm). The platform offers manufacturers of electronics, displays, and sensors a disruptive solution to make high-end products at substantially lower costs. Designers can use any material on any substrate to engineer performance and build devices unachievable using traditional manufacturing processes used in making semiconductors, displays, and sensors. Our nanomanufacturing platform offers environmentally sustainable, minimal energy and material usage, the potential to reduce manufacturing cost by up to 100 times, and capital cost up to 10 times of traditional manufacturing technologies.

http://nano-ops.net/

Nanopaint

NANOPAINT is a technology-based company which develops and supplies functional inks for the production of printed and flexible sensors. We offer piezoresistive, piezoelectric, magnetic and magnetoelectric inks which can be customized for a specific printing technique. Having also expertise in electronics, we design and produce prototypes for diverse applications using our range of inks. We are always committed in the development of high quality materials and in the creation of cost effective solutions to our customer projects.

http://nanopaint-tech.com/

NEXT future Transportation Inc

NEXT Future Transportation, Inc. is a Robotics and AI start-up that is developing a patented modular, autonomous, electric vehicle ("pod") and the supporting Operating System required to bring its "Transportation-as-a-Service" solutions to the municipal mass-transit and goods-movement market at scale. NEXT is unique in that its modular vehicle platform allows individual pods to connect while in motion to form a fleet. Once pods are connected, the internal space of the fleet is utilized similarly to buses or trains.

https://www.next-future-mobility.com/

Reveal Biosensors, Inc.

Reveal Biosensors has developed the world's first Energy Conversion Monitor that provides a new measurement of human physiology extending well beyond today's heart rate and pulse oximeter vital sign information. These new insights into your body's control of oxygen supplied to your vital organs can help to identify and manage several important health challenges; including detecting compromised breathing during sleep, optimizing athletic training and recovery, and providing new information to help guide modern health care. Our goal is to commercialize this new sensor technology through licensing relationships to the Elite Sports, Fitness/Wellness, Worker Safety, and Healthcare markets.

https://www.revealbiosensors.com/

Vivomi, Inc

Driven by a passion to help people live healthier lives emerged an idea of a low-profile wearable device that captures 24/7 high fidelity biometric information, while being virtually undetectable when worn. With EKG as the foundation, we combine high quality, trended data with big data analytics to provide sophisticated, personalized insights that inspire healthier living. At Vivomi, we are committed to building solutions that will make predictive wellness a part of everyday life. This is Wellness Reimagined!

https://vivomi.com/

About the IDTechEx Show!

The IDTechEx Show! is the largest event of its kind, featuring a large exhibition and nine concurrent conferences covering emerging technologies; including electric vehicles, energy storage innovations, graphene & 2D materials, internet of things applications, off grid energy independence, printed electronics, sensors and wearable.

This unique event brings together these industry supply chains and the OEMs or integrators of these technologies, providing exhibitors and attendees with the opportunity to meet suppliers across the full value chain. Visit www.IDTechEx.com/USA to learn more about this exciting event.

IDTechEx guides your strategic business decisions through its Research, Consultancy and Events services, helping you profit from emerging technologies. Find out more at www.IDTechEx.com.

Press Contact:

Sarah Parish

press@IDTechEx.com

+44(0)1223 812300

