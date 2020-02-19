IDTechEx is Hosting Healthcare Sensor Innovations: Enabling Point of Care Diagnostics and Continuous Monitoring

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Popularity of the IDTechEx event Healthcare Sensor Innovations exceeded all expectations at its launch in 2019. Now, the event is set for its North America debut on March 17-18, 2020 in San Jose, USA. The conference and tabletop exhibition focuses on the latest developments in the use of wearables and sensors in point-of-care diagnostics and continuous monitoring, key factors in the management of chronic illnesses and an aging population.

IDTechEx's expert analysts have been following market trends for over a decade and have designed the two-day event based on showcasing market challenges and needs and how they are being addressed.

The event addresses the needs and opportunities for faster diagnosis, remote monitoring and treatment and the opportunity for new revenue streams, alongside the progress of the enabling technologies including biosensors, flexible electronics, and low-power electronics.

The conference offers the opportunity to learn directly from top companies developing medical wearables and sensors. The keynote speakers include founders, directors, and principal engineers, from Google, Maxim Integrated, Starkey Hearing Technologies, GE Global Research, and Medtronic Diabetes.

Opportunities to educate, inform, and connect are not just limited to the conference sessions themselves; tabletop exhibitors include Baril Corporation, Berkeley Sensor Actuator Center, DOWA International Corporation, and Parker Hannifin.

The event provides a unique perspective on medical wearables and sensors by following the technologies that enable remote patient monitoring and point-of-care diagnostics. These capabilities are key in the rise of digital health and will only become more critical as consumers increase their demand for personalized healthcare with decentralized delivery.

For attendees looking to learn about this emerging landscape, IDTechEx will be providing Masterclasses on the day before and the day after the conference: March 16 and 19, 2020. The Masterclasses will provide technical analysis, commercial understanding, and market outlooks across wearables, biosensors for health diagnostics, electronic skin patches as well as flexible, printed and stretchable sensors.

Learn more and register now at www.HealthcareSensorInnovations.com/USA

