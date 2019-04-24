IDTechEx Research Offer Insights Into 3D Printing Industry Innovation

BOSTON, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The sheer volume of new 3D printing announcements gives the impression that the technology is evolving on a weekly, if not daily basis. Certainly, if 2018 set the bar, 2019 has not disappointed to date, with the number of new printer processes commercialized indicating that 3D printing is continuing to gain momentum. Forthcoming reports from IDTechEx Research help to navigate this rapidly moving domain, with three new reports covering the key areas of technological innovation.

The IDTechEx Research report 3D Printing 2019-2029: Technology and Market Analysis provides a comprehensive overview of established and new 3D printing technologies. The pressure from customers on printer manufacturers to develop printers that are capable of high volume output, finer resolution and larger build volumes is unrelenting as more and more use cases become apparent. Key polymer and metal printing technologies are detailed and their specifications compared; thermoplastic extrusion, vat photopolymerisation, SLS, DMLS, EBM, directed energy deposition (DED), and material and binder jetting — not to mention newly commercialized technologies from start ups such as Desktop Metal and Markforged — are included.

Of course, the relationship between 3D printer hardware and the materials used has been very tight-knit, and an understanding of the range of materials available is key to fully leveraging this technology to its full potential. 3D Printing Materials 2019-2029: Technology and Market Analysis from IDTechEx Research studies the market for innovations across the key material classes, including thermoplastic polymers, photosensitive resins and metal powders. In addition, novel materials that have recently been developed and expanded for 3D printing are also investigated, including composites.

Finally, the third report to be published by IDTechEx Research concerns the dynamic field of metal 3D printing, or additive manufacturing as it is also known. Metal 3D printing is one of the fastest growing segments of the entire 3D printing industry, and several new products have recently been commercialized to address pain points experienced by customers. The latest hardware announcements are studied and compared to existing technologies in 3D Printing Metals 2019-2029: Technology and Market Analysis.

All three reports detail 3D printing from a technological viewpoint and include a range of ten-year forecasts to gain a perspective on where this exciting emerging technology is headed over the next decade. Learn more about 3D printing with the IDTechEx Research report series. For more information, please contact the IDTechEx Research team at research@IDTechEx.com or visit our website, www.IDTechEx.com/research/3d.

