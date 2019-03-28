IDT's WattShare Technology Enables Smartphones to Wirelessly Charge Other Mobile Devices and Accessories

"WattShare-enabled smartphones will free users from carrying a variety of chargers and constantly looking for electrical outlets to keep their smartwatches, ear buds and other devices charged," said Christopher Stephens, general manager of IDT's Wireless Power Division. "WattShare is the latest example of IDT's continued advancement of the state-of-the-art in wireless charging technology and places the smartphone at the center of the wireless charging eco-system to ensure consumers can enjoy the most 'untethered' smartphone experience."

IDT® WattShare wireless charging technology is a compelling solution for OEMs who continually strive to make their smartphones -- and ecosystems of associated smartwatches, ear buds and other devices -- more convenient and capable for consumers. WattShare enables smartphones to deliver up to 7W of power when charging other devices, as well as to receive charges of 15W or higher.

Several leading smartphone makers have already adopted WattShare and have successfully created a wireless charging ecosystem allowing their customers to charge a friend's phone or an accessory device. More information about IDT's WattShare technology is available at idt.com/wattshare.

IDT is the global leader in wireless power solutions for both the Power Receivers (PRx) used in smartphones and other applications, as well as the Power Transmitters (PTx) used in charging pads and automotive in-car applications. Visit idt.com/wirelesspower to learn more about IDT's wireless power solutions.

About IDT

Integrated Device Technology, Inc. develops system-level solutions that optimize its customers' applications. IDT's market-leading products in RF, high performance timing, memory interface, real-time interconnect, optical interconnect, wireless power, and smart sensors are among the company's broad array of complete mixed-signal solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive and industrial segments. Headquartered in San Jose, Calif., IDT has design, manufacturing, sales facilities and distribution partners throughout the world. IDT stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Stock Market® under the symbol "IDTI." Additional information about IDT can be found at idt.com. Follow IDT on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

© 2019, Integrated Device Technology, Inc. IDT, WattShare, and the IDT logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Integrated Device Technology, Inc., and its worldwide subsidiaries. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

Krista Pavlakos

Director, Demand Creation & Communications

Phone: (408) 574-6640

Email: Krista.Pavlakos@idt.com

SOURCE Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.idt.com

