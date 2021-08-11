IDX Digital Assets Launches First Risk-Managed Bitcoin & Ethereum Trusts

Investors and advisors are expressing a strong appetite for crypto exposure, but desire a risk-managed approach. Tweet this

IDX also launched the first ever Risk-Managed Crypto Indices priced by S&P Dow Jones in June 2021. These indices are the IDX Risk-Managed Bitcoin Index and the IDX Risk-Managed Ethereum Index, respectively. IDX is also scheduled to launch the first ever risk-weighted DeFi index with S&P in August 2021.

Ben McMillan, co-founder and CIO of IDX said, "We've had a great relationship with S&P Dow Jones Indices over the years and are thrilled to be their first client to use them to calculate our risk-managed crypto indices. Particularly as this asset class gains further adoption, we continue to see increased demand for risk-managed solutions to this space. S&P Dow Jones' ability to provide real-time calculation of our indices provides a huge leap forward in our ability to deliver products in this space."

The suite of IDX Risk-Managed Digital Asset Trusts can be found here at their website:

https://idxdigitalassets.com/all-solutions/

The IDX Risk-Managed Bitcoin Index can be found at

https://www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/custom-indices/idx-insights/idx-risk-managed-bitcoin-index/#overview

The IDX Risk-Managed Ethereum Index can be found at

https://www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/custom-indices/idx-insights/idx-risk-managed-ethereum-index/#overview

The IDX Risk-Managed Largecap Crytpo Index can be found at

https://www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/custom-indices/idx-insights/idx-risk-managed-largecap-crypto-index/#overview

