IDX Insights Launches Series of Tactical Commodity Indices

CLEARWATER, Fla., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IDX Insights, a research & development firm, announces the launch of its first of a series of tactical Commodity ETN indices utilizing the Barclays iPath Commodity ETNs.

The IDX Tactical Long/Flat Commodity Index is designed to provide diversified exposure across the 7 iPath sector commodity ETNs with the ability to allocate 100% to a "cash-substitute" ETF. The index uses IDX's proprietary "Composite Momentum" score to evaluate each sector ETN monthly to determine which sectors to include and at what weighting.

The IDX Strategic Commodity Beta Index utilizes the collective momentum score from the sector commodity ETNs to determine the allocation between the iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (BCM) and the iShares Core US Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG).

The IDX Commodity Momentum Index uses the composite momentum score to dynamically allocate among the 7 sector commodity ETNs with 100% long-only exposure at all times.

Ben McMillan, founding partner and CIO of IDX Insights said, "Commodities is an asset class where we've increasingly seen demand for exposures that can harvest the upside while protecting against large drawdowns in a systematic, rules-based way. We like the Barclays iPath ETNs because we believe they provide investors with best-in-class exposures to an asset class where other products are either too expensive or inefficient. Having these building blocks available to us makes these Indexes possible."

With the prospect of higher volatility, rising rates and increasing geo-political concerns, investors are seeking strategies that can provide meaningful upside in a way that is both risk-controlled and uncorrelated to equity markets. The IDX Commodity indices seek to provide that outcome.

IDX indices are currently available on the SMArtX platform.

About IDX Insights, LLC

IDX Insights (www.idxinsights.com) is a research firm focused on developing innovative index solutions across the alternative landscape. Learn more about our unique Indexing as a Service ("IaaS") at idxinsights.com/indexing-as-a-service-iaas/. IDX Insights does not offer or provide investment advice or offer or sell any securities, commodities, or derivative instruments or products. The IDX Insights, LLC corporate name and all related logos are the exclusive intellectual property of IDX Insights, LLC.

Press Contact

Janelle Bosek

216172@email4pr.com

(800) 403-4349

SOURCE IDX Insights

Related Links

https://www.idxinsights.com

