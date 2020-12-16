IDX Privacy Rated "Excellent" In PC Magazine Review

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IDX, an industry-leading data privacy, identity protection, and data breach services provider, recently launched IDX Privacy, the first all-in-one consumer privacy protection platform that addresses the most challenging privacy risks for consumers in one simple-to-use subscription software offering. Recently, Neil Rubenking of PC Magazine gave his honest opinion on IDX Privacy, bestowing on it a rating of 4 out of 5, or excellent review.

"Privacy means many things, and IDX Privacy works in many ways to protect yours, up to and including help with identity theft recovery and insurance against losses from identity theft. It's an excellent collection of identity theft prevention features. That's what we tested here, and that's what our 4-star rating represents," said Neil Rubenking in his review.

Neil Rubenking brings more than 30 years of editorial experience in the consumer technology and consumer electronics industry. In his current role at PC Magazine, Neil evaluates different threats associated with security, including firewalls, anti-virus, anti-spyware, and more.

"We are pleased that PC Magazine has affirmed the work and expertise that has gone into our IDX Privacy offering as we empower consumers to take back control of their digital privacy. PC Magazine is an extremely reputable and well-respected media publication in the technology industry, and Neil brings remarkable experience in this space. We are honored to receive such a favorable response from his experience with IDX Privacy and our platform," said Tom Kelly, president and CEO of IDX.

To learn more about IDX, visit their website at https://www.idx.us .

About IDX

IDX is the only consumer privacy company built for agility in the digital age. Thousands of organizations trust their privacy platform to empower consumers to take back control of their privacy with their identity and privacy protection products. As the nation's largest provider of data breach response services, IDX is trusted by government and enterprise customers, as well as employee benefits and strategic partners, to protect more than 40 million consumers.

SOURCE IDX