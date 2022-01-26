IDX Risk Managed Bitcoin Strategy Fund (BTIDX) up +50bps YTD

PHOENIX, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IDX Advisors which subadvises the IDX Risk-Managed Bitcoin Strategy mutual fund (BTIDX), announced today it the fund is up +50bps YTD through Jan 21st. BTIDX seeks to provide upside participation to Bitcoin (via the CME Bitcoin futures) while mitigating the downside.

Chief Investment Officer of IDX, Ben McMillan, said "BTIDX is designed to provide risk-conscious exposure to bitcoin in a systematic, rules-based fashion. Given the elevated downside risk that our models detected at the end of last year, the fund has been in a maximum defensive position so far this year."

CEO of IDX, Andrew Swan, said "As we've seen increased interest in this asset class by institutional investors, particularly Advisors, we think this type of risk-managed exposure is critical to prudent participation for fiduciaries and their clients."

About IDX

IDX is an SEC regulated Asset manager with $600M AUM/AUA and subadvises the IDX Risk-Managed Bitcoin Fund (BTDIX) as well as the IDX Risk-Managed Bitcoin Trust, the IDX Risk-Managed Ethereum Trust and the IDX Risk-Weighted DeFi Trust.

You should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. Please call (800) 403-4349 for product and fund prospectuses that contain this and other information. Please read the prospectuses carefully before investing.

This material is not intended to be a recommendation or investment advice, does not constitute a solicitation to buy or sell securities, and is not provided in a fiduciary capacity. The information provided does not take into account the specific objectives or circumstances of any particular investor, or suggest any specific course of action. Investment decisions should be made based on an investor's objectives and circumstances and in consultation with his or her advisors.

