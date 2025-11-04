IDX Strengthens Global Leadership to Accelerate Client-Focused Growth

LONDON, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- While many agencies are retrenching or productizing their services, IDX™ is accelerating investment and reorganizing around its clients to become the leading global partner for corporate communications, investor relations, and performance marketing.

Today, the company announced the launch of two new global directorates: Customer Success and Customer Delivery. These functions bring together more than 500 specialists worldwide, combining new and existing talent into client-facing organizations designed to deliver seamless partnership, measurable outcomes, and long-term value.

The changes are part of Project Elevate, IDX's company-wide transformation program to scale excellence while preserving its performance-driven culture rooted in Power, Pace, and Passion. They follow strong double-digit revenue growth and record-setting client acquisition.

Expanded Executive Team to Lead Client Success and Delivery

Paul Knight has been appointed Senior Vice President of Customer Success and will lead efforts to enhance customer value and engagement across all global markets. He brings deep experience in enterprise SaaS and transformation leadership from Acoustic, IBM, and Silverpop, where he led large-scale customer success organizations focused on retention, growth, and operational excellence.

"Putting customers at the center of everything we do is what drives long-term success," Knight said. "Our goal is to make every client feel valued, supported, and empowered to achieve their ambitions through their partnership with IDX."

Danny Russell has joined IDX as Chief Customer Officer. In this new role, Russell will oversee initiatives to ensure that customers remain at the heart of every decision and service offering. He is a seasoned marketing executive with leadership experience at Sky, Boots, Kraft, British Airways, and O2, and has advised growth-stage businesses on customer engagement and brand strategy.

"Clients today expect insight, integrity, and impact," Russell said. "Our mission is to build partnerships that go beyond delivery, helping our clients grow, innovate, and lead in their markets."

Caroline Thorneycroft has been appointed Head of Customer Satisfaction, reporting to Danny Russell. She will lead IDX's global client experience and feedback programs, with a focus on continuous improvement and measurable results. Thorneycroft is one of 45 new hires made in the past four months, as IDX continues to scale its global capabilities and client service operations.

Atul Saigal has been promoted to Chief Customer Delivery Officer and now leads a unified global delivery organization that brings together Strategy, Design, Delivery, and IDX's 24/7 Security and Customer Service capabilities. This consolidated structure is designed to ensure clients receive consistent, high-performing support across every touchpoint.

Chris Corrigan has been promoted to Chief Growth Officer, where he is responsible for leading IDX's global growth initiatives and expanding strategic partnerships with stock exchanges, capital markets intermediaries, and key enterprise clients. He is also focused on accelerating IDX's expansion into the Middle East, a priority growth region for the company.

Corrigan will work closely with Piers Sutton, who has been appointed Head of Enterprise Solutions. Together, they will develop large-scale, cross-market partnerships that deliver integrated, end-to-end communications and digital solutions for multinational clients. Their collaboration will ensure IDX continues to build high-value relationships that extend the company's reach and impact across industries and geographies.

Investing in Innovation: AI + HI

IDX also continues to invest millions in advanced technologies, including:

AI-driven Answer Engine Optimization (AEO)





AIDE , IDX's AI-powered digital twin and avatar solution





, IDX's AI-powered digital twin and avatar solution Synthetic audiences and AI-powered contextual search tools

These tools enable clients to reach, engage, and convert with greater precision.

But Human Intelligence (HI) remains essential.

"By combining AI and HI, we deliver something truly unique," said Crispin Beale, chief executive officer of IDX. "Our technology amplifies human creativity, empathy, and insight, enabling clients to communicate with confidence and deliver real results. Every project we deliver helps our clients make money or save money.

"Our success is built on one principle: when our clients succeed, we succeed," Beale added. "These changes strengthen our ability to deliver that success with Power, Pace, and Passion."

About IDX

IDX™ helps the world's leading organisations communicate with confidence — combining strategic advisory, secure digital platforms, and performance marketing to reach, inform, and engage stakeholders at scale. With an Advised, Available, Accountable approach, IDX supports more than 1,000 active clients globally, from one-off campaigns to fully integrated retained partnerships.

