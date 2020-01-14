IDX Teams Up with Palladiem to Launch Index.Direct to Target Direct Indexing Mandates

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IDX Insights, a research, and development firm focused on custom indexing, announced today that it has partnered with Palladiem LLC, a leading OCIO provider to the RIA and institutional marketplace to launch a dedicated direct indexing solution for the advisor market.

"We're pleased to announce that we are able to efficiently deliver direct indexing capabilities to the advisor market. As we've witnessed advisors begin to see the value of direct indexing beyond just ESG overlays and tax-optimization, we wanted to create a solution that could facilitate a range of customized outcomes," said Ben McMillan, CIO of IDX Insights. "Advisors are beginning to see Direct Indexing (or 'Indexing as a Service' as we call it) as a core solution in their toolkit and not just a product."

"Rapid advancements in technology coupled with the explosion of big data has fueled the disinflation of investment costs and challenged the status quo in the investment industry. Direct Index solutions are the answer to delivering desirable investment incomes at a lower cost and in a fully transparent, tax-managed and customized basis. Palladiem has embraced this approach to asset management for several years and is now able to deliver this to the Advisor community in a full bespoke fashion. We are delighted to partner with IDX Insights in this new innovative disruptor for the RIA marketplace," said Don Robinson, CEO of Palladiem, LLC

Palladiem, LLC, with over $800 million in client assets under management as of October 31, 2019, was founded in 2011 by the former senior investment management team of Lockwood Advisors, who have, on average, 25 years' industry experience. Palladiem is an independently owned asset management firm focused on providing flexible, comprehensive and effective investment solutions to help advisors grow their businesses.

Find out more at www.index.direct or www.thegreatunwrapping.com

About IDX Insights, LLC

IDX Insights is a research firm focused on developing innovative index solutions across the alternative landscape. Learn more about our unique Indexing as a Service ("IaaS") at idxinsights.com/indexing-as-a-service-iaas. IDX Insights does not offer or provide investment advice or offer or sell any securities, commodities, or derivative instruments or products. The IDX Insights, LLC corporate name, and all related logos are the exclusive intellectual property of IDX Insights, LLC. More information available at https://idxinsights.com/

About Palladiem LLC

Palladiem LLC is an independent, employee-owned investment advisory firm that provides customized investment strategies and services to independent financial advisors, broker-dealers and institutions through industry-leading capabilities in portfolio management, capital markets research, asset allocation, individually managed accounts and portfolio manager selection. The firm is headquartered in Wayne, PA. News, research and other information about Palladiem are available at http://www.palladiem.com/

