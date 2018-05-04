Idyll Farms Takes Home Two Awards at Prestigious 2018 World Championship Cheese Contest

The World Championship Cheese Contest, initiated in 1957, is the largest technical cheese, butter, and yogurt competition in the world. A team of 56 internationally-renowned judges technically evaluated all entries over the three-day competition held in Madison, Wisconsin, March 6-8, 2018.

"We are thrilled to receive these accolades against such strong contenders at this year's World Championship," said Mark Spitznagel, Co-Founder of Idyll Farms alongside Amy Spitznagel.

"We are truly grateful for the recognition, proud of what we have accomplished and look forward to enhancing our high standards," added Amy.

About Idyll Farms

Idyll Farms is a certified human, pasture-based Alpine goat farm and creamery located in Northport, Michigan, specializing in producing farmstead goat cheese. Their certified-humane Alpine goats are pasture-fed through managed intensive rotational grazing. Going into their 6th year of operation, they have won 5 World Championship Cheese Awards and 11 American Cheese Society Awards. Idyll Farms was founded in 2010 by and is owned and operated by Amy and Mark Spitznagel (who is additionally Founder and CIO of investment management firm Universa Investments), to create a sustainable, pasture-based goat farm and make world-class farmstead chevre.

