IEA Training and PIHRA Partner to Elevate HR Professionals with Transformative Development Opportunities

FRESNO, Calif., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IEA Training, a leader in professional development for Human Resource (HR) professionals, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with the Professionals In Human Resources Association (PIHRA). This collaboration brings significant value to the HR industry by equipping professionals with essential skills to navigate the complexities of disability and absence management, enhancing organizational efficiency and compliance across diverse sectors.

PIHRA, dedicated to advancing the HR profession, offers valuable continuing education, networking opportunities across 18 chapters, and access to SHRM and HRCI credit hours. With more than 3,500 members, PIHRA connects HR professionals with tools for career advancement and opportunities to collaborate with industry peers.

Through this partnership, PIHRA members will now benefit from a dedicated version of IEA's popular Certified Professional in Disability Management (CPDM) program. This certification empowers HR professionals with the skills needed to manage workplace absences effectively, develop cost-efficient plans, and help organizations save money. Additionally, members gain access to IEA's Learning Management System, allowing them to learn on-demand and earn this industry-recognized certification.

Brian Allain, CEO of IEA Training, stated: "This partnership with PIHRA reflects our shared commitment to advancing the HR profession. By combining PIHRA's strong network with IEA's expertise in professional development, we're creating pathways for HR professionals to gain critical skills in disability and absence management. Together, we're equipping them to drive organizational success and create positive workplace outcomes."



Why this Partnership Matters: In today's dynamic HR landscape, the need for up-to-date training on critical topics like absence management and compliance has never been more important. This partnership between IEA and PIHRA ensures that HR professionals have the knowledge and certifications necessary to drive organizational success and stay competitive in their field.

About IEA: IEA is a leading provider of focused learning solutions in workers' compensation, absence management, and human resources, dedicated to empowering individuals and organizations through high-quality educational certifications and classes. At IEA, we believe knowledge is power. It provides access to confidence, opportunity, and advancement. It elevates you, everyone, and everything around you to higher levels only accessible to those who embrace curiosity and understand that knowledge has a beginning but no end. LEARN. GROW. ADVANCE.

