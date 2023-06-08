IEA Unveils Refreshed Brand Identity and Enhanced Online Presence

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IEA, a leading provider of professional development and training solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its revamped brand identity, including a redesigned logo, an updated website, and an enhanced learning management system (LMS).

The new brand identity showcases IEA's evolution as an innovative organization, dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions that empower individuals and businesses to achieve their full potential in the fields of Workers' Compensation, Absence Management and Human Resources. This comprehensive rebranding effort encompasses a range of key elements that are set to redefine IEA's digital presence and solidify its position as a leader in the industry.

Logo Redesign:

IEA's refreshed logo reflects the company's modernized approach and signifies its progressive vision.

Website Revamp:

The newly redesigned website offers a clean, user-friendly interface, enhanced navigation, and seamless accessibility to a newly launched student portal. Visitors will enjoy an intuitive experience that makes it easier than ever to explore the company's wide range of learning solutions and resources.

Enhanced Learning Management System (LMS):

As part of the rebranding initiative, IEA has also introduced a new Learning Management System (LMS). This state-of-the-art platform incorporates advanced features and functionalities, offering a more personalized and interactive learning environment, complete with improved course management tools, analytics, and collaboration capabilities.

IEA is proud of its enduring commitment to deliver education that equips students with the skills and knowledge essential for optimizing professional development in the industries it serves. Brian Allain, Chief Executive Officer, expressed excitement about the changes stating, "IEA's transformation is meticulously crafted to provide our customers with a cohesive and immersive learning experience. Our mission to provide excellence in professional development opportunities now aligns with an extraordinary brand, website and learning experience that resonates with our students' needs and sets the benchmark for excellence in our industries."

The company believes that these strategic changes will further strengthen its position as a trusted partner in the professional education sector by providing the tools that help build and grow successful careers.

To learn more about IEA's updated brand identity and explore its range of innovative learning solutions, visit the new website at www.ieatraining.org

About IEA

IEA is a leading provider of focused learning solutions in workers' compensation, absence management and human resources dedicated to empowering individuals and organizations through high-quality educational certifications and classes. At IEA we believe knowledge is power. It provides access to confidence, opportunity and advancement. It elevates you, everyone and everything around you to higher-levels only accessible to those who embrace curiosity and understand that knowledge has a beginning but no end. LEARN. GROW. ADVANCE.

